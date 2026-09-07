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Headlines

At least 11 killed after avalanche hits climbers in Russia's North Caucasus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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headlines Russia Disaster

Avalanche in Russia’s North Caucasus Kills at Least 11 Climbers

Deadly Avalanche Strikes Mount Mizhirgi

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed and six others injured after an avalanche struck a group of climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region in the North Caucasus, local emergency services said.

Details of the Avalanche

The avalanche swept down Mount Mizhirgi, one of the highest peaks in Russia's North Caucasus, at around 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, hitting a group of 33 climbers.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Search

As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, 10 climbers had made their own way down the mountain, while the fate of six others remained unknown, emergency services said.

More than 50 emergency workers were involved in the search and rescue operation, but efforts were being hampered by difficult terrain and a high risk of further avalanches, they said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton KolodyazhnyyWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Avalanche hit around 5 p.m. local time on September 6 on Mount Mizhirgi in the Bezengi Gorge, affecting a group of 15 climbers (altapress.ru)
  • Official reports confirmed two fatalities, three injured, and about ten still missing or buried under snow (sk-news.ru)
  • Rescue teams including the Elbrus high‑mountain unit and a Mi‑8 helicopter were deployed, and a negligence investigation has been opened by authorities (nia.eco)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the avalanche occur?
The avalanche struck Mount Mizhirgi in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia's North Caucasus region.
How many people were killed in the avalanche?
At least 11 climbers were killed by the avalanche.
How many climbers were in the group affected by the avalanche?
The avalanche hit a group of 33 climbers.
Were there any injured survivors?
Six climbers were injured in the avalanche.
What challenges are facing search and rescue efforts?
Difficult terrain and a high risk of further avalanches are hampering rescue operations.

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