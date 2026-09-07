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Austrian headscarf ban for under-14s faces first test as schools reopen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Austria’s Headscarf Ban for Under-14s Tested as New School Year Begins

Overview and Reactions to Austria's Headscarf Ban

Introduction to the Ban and Its Implementation

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Austria's ban on headscarves for under-14s faces an initial test on Monday as schools reopen in Vienna and other states, with groups including the country's main Muslim organisation denouncing it as discriminatory and legal challenges likely.

Political Background and Legislative Process

Austria's ruling coalition of three centrist parties proposed the ban in schools, arguing it was acting to protect girls' freedom. The legislation was passed in parliament in December with the support of the far-right Freedom Party. Only the smallest party in parliament, the left-wing Greens, opposed it.

Response from Muslim Organizations

The group that formally represents Austria's Muslims, the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO), has said the move was an infringement of fundamental rights, pledging to fight it before the Constitutional Court, which rejected challenges in July because the legislation had not yet gone into force.

Legal Precedents and Constitutional Challenges

The court ruled in 2020 that a previous ban, which applied to under-10s in schools, was illegal because it discriminated against Muslims and the state had a duty to be religiously neutral. Going against that principle requires special justification, it held.

Government's Position and Uncertainty

Asked by national broadcaster ORF if the court would overturn the new ban, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr said: "You can never be completely certain."

"We in the government carried out very intensive consultations and we in the education ministry tried very hard to write a law that complies with the constitution," Wiederkehr said in the interview broadcast on Monday.

Public Response and Enforcement

Protests and School Year Commencement

Left-wing pupils' organisations have called for protests. The new school year starts on Monday in three of Austria's nine states - Vienna, the surrounding state of Lower Austria, and Burgenland, all in the east - with the rest following next week.

Details of the Legislation and Penalties

The legislation stipulates a school must hold discussions with any pupil defying the ban, after which a fine of between €150 and €800 ($175-$930) can be imposed.

($1 = 0.8613 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The headscarf ban, passed in December 2025 and endorsed by the centrist coalition and far‑right FPÖ, prohibits “traditional Muslim” coverings for girls under 14 starting September 2026 (schools reopened Sept 7) (marketscreener.com)
  • IGGÖ and civil‑society groups denounce the ban as discriminatory, warning it breaches religious freedom and risks stigmatizing Muslim girls; constitutional complaints are expected (vol.at)
  • Education Minister Wiederkehr defends the law as constitutionally sound and focused on protecting girls’ autonomy—but notes the Constitutional Court will ultimately decide its fate; critics point to past precedent overturning similar bans (orf.at)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Austria's headscarf ban for under-14s?
Austria has passed legislation banning headscarves for students under 14 in schools, aiming to protect girls' freedom.
Who opposes the headscarf ban in Austria?
Main Muslim organizations like the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO) and left-wing groups have opposed the ban, calling it discriminatory.
What legal challenges has the headscarf ban faced?
Challenges were rejected by the Constitutional Court as the law had not gone into force, but IGGO pledges to contest it further.
What are the consequences for students defying the headscarf ban?
Schools must hold discussions with defiant students, and fines between €150 and €800 can be imposed after that.

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