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Russia imposes quarantine near Moscow over lumpy skin disease in cattle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture policy

Russia Quarantines Cattle Near Moscow Following Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak

Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak and Quarantine Measures

Detection and Response in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Moscow region have introduced a quarantine after lumpy skin disease was detected in cattle in several towns and villages about 25 km (16 miles) from Moscow, according to a document on the regional government's website on Wednesday.

About Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection mainly spread by biting insects that affects cattle. It causes fever and painful skin lumps, weakens animals and reduces milk output. The disease does not infect humans.

Spread of the Disease in Europe and North Africa

The disease, which is widespread in North Africa, was detected in several European countries last year. Authorities in France ordered infected cows culled, sparking protests from farm unions.

Government Actions and Restrictions

Quarantine and Transport Bans

The Moscow regional government's order banned the transport of cattle, cattle products, including milk, and feed to and from the quarantined area. It also banned agricultural fairs there.

Other Regional Responses

Irkutsk Region Measures

Earlier this week, authorities in the Irkutsk Region near Lake Baikal in Siberia imposed a lumpy skin disease quarantine in two settlements and said infected animals would have to be culled.

Previous Outbreaks in Siberia

An outbreak of cattle diseases officially identified as pasteurellosis or rabies in Siberia in spring led to the mass culling of livestock and sparked rare protests by local farmers.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Lumpy skin disease is a viral cattle disease spread by biting insects, not contagious to humans; it causes fever, skin nodules, weakened animals, reduced milk yield.
  • Russia’s Moscow and Irkutsk regions have imposed quarantines, banning cattle, milk, feed transport and agricultural fairs in affected zones.
  • Europe—particularly France—saw outbreaks in 2025 triggering mandatory herd culling, vaccination campaigns and farmer protests, highlighting economic and trade tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is lumpy skin disease?
Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection affecting cattle, spread mainly by biting insects. It causes fever, skin lumps, weakens animals, and reduces milk output. The disease does not infect humans.
Why was a quarantine introduced near Moscow?
A quarantine was introduced after lumpy skin disease was detected in cattle in several towns and villages about 25 km from Moscow, in an effort to prevent the spread of the infection.
What restrictions are in place due to the lumpy skin disease outbreak?
Authorities banned the transport of cattle, cattle products such as milk, feed, and agricultural fairs to and from the quarantined area.
Has lumpy skin disease been detected elsewhere in Russia?
Yes, earlier in the week, authorities in the Irkutsk Region in Siberia also imposed a quarantine in two settlements after detecting lumpy skin disease.
Does lumpy skin disease affect humans?
No, lumpy skin disease affects only cattle and does not infect humans.

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