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UK employer pay awards hold at 3.3%, Brightmine says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK employer pay awards hold at 3.3%, Brightmine says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK Employer Pay Awards Hold at 3.3% Amid Economic Uncertainty: Brightmine

Overview of UK Pay Settlements and Economic Context

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Pay settlements by British employers held steady in the three months to June despite concerns about the Iran war and economic uncertainty, according to data published on Wednesday that will be studied by the Bank of England.

Pay Award Trends and Analysis

The median pay award by employers remained at 3.3% in the three months to the end of June, matching the pace of the three previous rolling quarters, figures from human resources data firm Brightmine showed.

Expert Commentary

"While the big picture continues to remain uncertain for 2027, the remarkable level of stability in the year to date gives us some indication that organisations are finding more sustainable pay positions in spite of wider economic challenges," said Sheila Attwood, Brightmine's senior content manager.

Survey Details and Key Findings

Below are details from the survey and related context:

Highlights from the Brightmine Survey

• Pay settlements were higher than employers expected at the start of the year

• The median pay award of 3.3% is likely indicative of where pay awards will settle in 2026 as a whole

• Brightmine analysed 268 pay settlements between April 1 and June 30 covering more than 3.6 million employees.

Wider Economic Indicators

• Official data on Tuesday showed the jobs market stabilised at weak levels

• The BoE is watching for signs that the energy price jump caused by the Iran war is creating long-term inflation pressure.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Brightmine reports the median pay award remained at 3.3% for the quarter ending June, unchanged from the previous three rolling quarters, covering over 3.6 million employees across 268 settlements (brightmine.com).
  • Employers appear to be settling into sustainable pay strategies: forecasts for 2027 show around 42% expect awards between 2–3%, and another 42% between 3–4%, indicating a cautious shift lower (lse.co.uk).
  • The Bank of England is monitoring these figures closely as elevated global energy prices—driven by the Iran conflict—threaten to feed into longer-term inflation, putting wage awards in sharp focus (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the median pay award for UK employers in the three months to June?
The median pay award remained at 3.3% in the three months to the end of June.
How many pay settlements did Brightmine analyze for this report?
Brightmine analysed 268 pay settlements covering more than 3.6 million employees.
Is the Bank of England monitoring UK pay awards?
Yes, the Bank of England is watching for signs that energy price jumps are creating long-term inflation pressure.
Did UK pay settlements meet employer expectations for 2024?
Pay settlements were higher than employers expected at the start of the year.
What economic factors are influencing UK pay awards?
Uncertainty from the Iran war and overall economic challenges are impacting pay awards.

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