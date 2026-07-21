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Airbus says seeking more Pratt jet engines in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus says seeking more Pratt jet engines in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Airbus Expects Increased Pratt & Whitney Jet Engine Deliveries by 2027

Airbus Pushes for More Jet Engine Supplies Amid Industry Challenges

Current Supply Situation and Future Expectations

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday it was pushing for more engines from Pratt & Whitney for 2027 following a tug of war with airlines over supplies and hoped to receive more from alternate supplier CFM, which was already meeting its agreed quantities.

Statements from Airbus Leadership

Airbus Commercial CEO Lars Wagner told reporters at a news briefing on fresh business forecasts that he expected protracted problems over engine supplies to be resolved by 2028.

Updates from Engine Manufacturers

RTX unit Pratt & Whitney said earlier that maintenance disruption that has left hundreds of aircraft grounded was easing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson, Dan Catchpole)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus is pushing Pratt & Whitney for more engine deliveries in 2027 amid delays and supply disputes (airbus.com)
  • Airbus is also hoping CFM can supply some extra LEAP engines in 2027 to help offset shortfalls (flightglobal.com)
  • Airbus expects the engine supply challenges to be resolved by 2028, with maintenance disruptions easing (airbus.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Airbus seeking more Pratt & Whitney engines in 2027?
Airbus is pushing for more Pratt & Whitney engines for 2027 due to ongoing supply challenges and increasing demand from airlines.
When does Airbus expect the engine supply problems to be resolved?
Airbus expects the prolonged engine supply problems to be resolved by 2028.
Is CFM meeting its engine delivery commitments to Airbus?
Yes, CFM is already meeting its agreed engine delivery quantities to Airbus.
What is causing disruption in aircraft operations?
Maintenance issues and engine shortages, particularly from Pratt & Whitney, have left hundreds of aircraft grounded.
What did Pratt & Whitney say about the maintenance disruption?
Pratt & Whitney stated that the maintenance disruption is easing.

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