Airbus Expects Increased Pratt & Whitney Jet Engine Deliveries by 2027
Airbus Pushes for More Jet Engine Supplies Amid Industry Challenges
Current Supply Situation and Future Expectations
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday it was pushing for more engines from Pratt & Whitney for 2027 following a tug of war with airlines over supplies and hoped to receive more from alternate supplier CFM, which was already meeting its agreed quantities.
Statements from Airbus Leadership
Airbus Commercial CEO Lars Wagner told reporters at a news briefing on fresh business forecasts that he expected protracted problems over engine supplies to be resolved by 2028.
Updates from Engine Manufacturers
RTX unit Pratt & Whitney said earlier that maintenance disruption that has left hundreds of aircraft grounded was easing.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson, Dan Catchpole)