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Soccer-LaLiga's Tebas says Man City should face severe punishment after rule breach findings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-LaLiga's Tebas says Man City should face severe punishment after rule breach findings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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LaLiga’s Tebas Calls for Harsh Punishment After Manchester City Rule Breaches Revealed

Manchester City’s Financial Rule Breaches and Reactions

By Lori Ewing and Iain Axon

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - LaLiga president Javier Tebas said on Tuesday Manchester City should face the harshest punishments available after findings of long-running financial rule breaches, arguing the case should serve as a warning to clubs across Europe.

On Monday, a soccer source confirmed media reports that an independent panel had found City guilty of all but one of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

City, who have always denied any wrongdoing, could face sanctions ranging from fines and a points deduction to relegation.

Tebas’s Longstanding Concerns and Broader Implications

"I've been raising concerns about Manchester City for many years. I did so in 2017 at Soccerex. I said it then; neither City nor the Premier League at the time liked it," Tebas said.

Speaking to reporters between sessions of the Peak Performance & Health Summit, co-hosted in London by global players' union FIFPRO and The Cleveland Clinic, Tebas said the case had implications far beyond English football.

"Now it has been shown that there was ongoing non-compliance dating back to 2009," he said. 

Impact on European Football

"We're trying to make football sustainable and clean across all competitions. As many clubs are saying, titles were lost that shouldn't have been lost to other clubs. What has happened is very important, and we hope it marks a turning point, not just for the Premier League.

"The Manchester City case has implications across Europe, particularly regarding financial doping. There should be a punishment that sets an example."

Severity and Duration of Rule Breaches

Tebas said the length of time over which the rules had allegedly been broken warranted a tough response.

"Breaking them for more than 10 years ... is very serious," he said. "The punishment should therefore be severe, not only to set an example, but because the rules were broken."

Potential Legal Actions and European Response

Premier League clubs are seeking legal advice about compensation, according to British media reports.

Tebas was asked whether teams from other European leagues might follow suit. 

"They could, but not specifically because of City," Tebas said.

UEFA’s Previous Sanctions and CAS Appeal

European soccer's governing body UEFA banned City from the Champions League for two years in 2020 after finding the club had overstated sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016.

City, however, successfully ​appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban.

Questioning the CAS Decision

"In my opinion, the decisions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport should be reviewed," Tebas said. "It overturned the sanction UEFA had imposed, and that decision was very questionable. Now it has been shown that UEFA was right about the sanctions against Manchester City."

Impact on Football’s Regulatory System

Maheta Molango, the chief executive officer of the Professional Footballers' Association in England, said the prolonged nature of the case undermined confidence in football's regulatory system.

Need for Immediate Consequences

"Our concern is the impact on the broader ecosystem and trust in the rules and trust in institutions," Molango said.

"If there's one lesson to be learned, it is that we need to have rules, those rules need to be abided by and there needs to be a consequence. But the consequence needs to be immediate."

Players Caught in the Uncertainty

Molango lamented the fact that players are caught up in the uncertainty.

"The City case is a case that is being reviewed. We all hoped it would be concluded yesterday or the day before, but that's not the case," he said. "There are human beings behind all those stories, and people trying to achieve certain things in their careers. 

"What we owe everyone in this industry is certainty, whatever that certainty actually means. It's a question of knowing what the rules are and making sure that we uphold the rules."

(Writing by Lori Ewing; reporting by Iain Axon, Lori Ewing;)

Key Takeaways

  • An independent commission has reportedly ruled Manchester City guilty on all but one of the 115 financial rule breaches they faced, dating from roughly 2009–2018, raising stakes for potential penalties including fines, points deductions or expulsion from the Premier League (pass.dawn.com).
  • Javier Tebas argues the prolonged, systemic nature of the violations—spanning more than a decade—warrants ‘severe’ sanctions and could set a precedent against financial doping in football (as.com).
  • The verdict renews scrutiny of past UEFA sanctions: City’s 2020 Champions League ban (over overstated sponsorship revenue) was overturned by CAS, but Tebas says the latest findings validate UEFA’s original punitive stance (pass.dawn.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial rules did Manchester City allegedly break?
An independent panel found Manchester City guilty of most of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, involving overstating sponsorship revenue and long-term non-compliance.
What punishments could Manchester City face for the breaches?
Manchester City could face sanctions including fines, points deductions, or even relegation from the Premier League.
Why does LaLiga president Javier Tebas believe the punishment should be severe?
Tebas stated that breaking rules for over 10 years is very serious, and that a harsh punishment would set an example and help ensure financial sustainability in football.
How does this case impact European football?
The case is seen as a warning to other clubs about financial 'doping', with implications for regulatory trust, potential compensation claims, and review of past decisions like CAS overturning UEFA's ban.
What is the concern of footballers' associations regarding this case?
Leaders like Maheta Molango of the Professional Footballers' Association worry the prolonged case undermines trust in rules and regulatory systems, and affects players' careers and certainty.

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