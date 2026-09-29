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Putin envoy, US officials discussed Ukraine war and energy initiatives, US official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin envoy, US officials discussed Ukraine war and energy initiatives, US official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Putin Envoy, US Officials Discuss Ukraine Conflict and Postwar Energy Plans

Diplomatic Talks on Ukraine Conflict and Future Energy Cooperation

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine war, including possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period, a US official said on Tuesday.

Background of Recent Diplomatic Engagements

The visit Monday by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, follows a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, where Zelenskiy said they discussed a potential ceasefire on energy-related targets.

Previous High-Level Meetings

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow earlier this month.

Focus of Dmitriev's Washington Visit

Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible US-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends," the US official said.

Meetings with US Treasury and Energy Departments

Details of Discussions

Dmitriev had meetings with representatives of the US Treasury and Energy departments during his visit to Washington, sources familiar with preparations for the visit told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Dmitriev, as head of Russia’s RDIF, engaged U.S. officials in Washington to discuss both peace prospects and future energy collaboration post-conflict (investing.com)
  • The talks follow recent momentum: President Trump met with President Zelenskiy in New York last week to discuss de-escalation and energy security (investing.com)
  • Prior statements by Dmitriev underline ongoing U.S.–Russia dialogue on energy stability, including prior waivers for Russian oil to stabilize markets (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kirill Dmitriev and what is his role?
Kirill Dmitriev is President Putin's envoy and head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
What was the purpose of Dmitriev's visit to Washington?
Dmitriev visited Washington to discuss ending the Ukraine war and explore possible US-Russia energy initiatives postwar.
Which US officials did Dmitriev meet during his visit?
Dmitriev met with representatives of the US Treasury and Energy departments.
What energy topics were discussed during these meetings?
Possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period and protection of energy-related targets were discussed.
Were any previous high-level meetings mentioned in the article?
Yes, previous meetings included one between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, and another with Trump envoys in Moscow.

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