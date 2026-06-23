GBAF Logo
UK employers scale back pay expectations for 2027, Brightmine survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK employers scale back pay expectations for 2027, Brightmine survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Labour Market Pay Awards

UK Employers to Reduce Pay Awards in 2027, Brightmine Survey Shows Cooling Market

Brightmine Survey Reveals Trends in UK Pay Awards

Employers Anticipate Lower Pay Increases

June 24 (Reuters) - British employers expect to scale back pay increases markedly next year, according to a survey on Wednesday from human resources data firm Brightmine that added to signs of a cooling labour market.

About 42% of employers surveyed said they expected pay awards in 2027 to average between 2% and 3%, with the same proportion expecting deals between 3 and 4%.

Brightmine said this marked a step change from recent years where 3 to 4% was the norm.

Implications for the Economy and Households

Bank of England's Perspective

While the Bank of England is likely to welcome the readings given worries over the persistence of inflation, the findings underline concerns about the outlook for household demand.

Consumer Confidence and Political Context

Consumer morale is running low ahead of a change in prime minister, with the Labour Party's Andy Burnham currently the only candidate to take over from Keir Starmer.

Current Pay Award Data

Recent Median Pay Deals

Brightmine said its median pay deal for the three months to the end of May - based on actual awards - was 3.2%, unchanged from the three months to April.

Expert Commentary

Pressure on Employers

"With inflation still above the Bank of England's 2% target and close to the current median pay award, employers may come under renewed pressure to go further than they are currently planning to support employee living standards," said Sheila Attwood, senior content manager of data and HR insights at Brightmine.

Survey Methodology

Its survey was based on 251 pay awards struck between March 1 and May 31, covering settlements for around 3.2 million employees.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 42 % of employers expect pay awards of 2–3 % in 2027, with a similar share projecting 3–4 %—a marked step down from earlier years.
  • The 3.2 % median pay award as of May remains close to inflation, potentially pressuring employers to further support living standards.
  • Wage growth forecasts for 2027—around 2.8–3.0 %—align with employers’ muted expectations and suggest real wage gains may narrow next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What pay increases do UK employers expect in 2027?
About 42% of employers expect pay awards between 2% and 3%, and another 42% foresee awards between 3% and 4%.
How does the 2027 pay outlook compare to recent years?
The anticipated pay awards represent a decline from the previous trend where 3% to 4% increases were standard.
What is the current median pay award according to Brightmine?
The median pay deal for the three months to the end of May is 3.2%, unchanged from the previous period.
Why does the Bank of England welcome lower pay expectations?
Lower pay expectations may ease concerns about persistent inflation and help move closer to the Bank’s 2% inflation target.
How many employees were covered by the Brightmine survey?
The survey was based on 251 pay awards covering about 3.2 million employees.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts