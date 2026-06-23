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Ari Emanuel's Mari in talks to buy theater group ATG for $6 billion, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ari Emanuel's Mari in talks to buy theater group ATG for $6 billion, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Mari Group Eyes ATG Entertainment Acquisition in $6 Billion Deal

Details of the Potential Acquisition

June 23 (Reuters) - Mari Group, founded by TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, is in advanced talks to buy British West End theater operator ATG Entertainment for £4.5 billion ($5.94 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people close to the situation.

Exclusive Negotiations and Timeline

• U.S.-based Providence, which owns ATG, is now in exclusive talks to sell to Emanuel’s live events company Mari Group amid hopes a deal can be concluded within the next month, FT reported.

Deal Uncertainty

• The timing could still slip and a deal is not confirmed, the report said.

Key Figures and Companies Involved

Ari Emanuel's Role

• Emanuel is also the CEO of TKO, the owner of mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Background on ATG Entertainment

• Reuters reported last month that ATG Entertainment is in the early stages of being prepared for a possible sale by its private equity owner Providence, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Industry Impact

• The sale of ATG Entertainment, previously known as Ambassador Theatre Group, would mark a revival for an industry that was hurt badly by lockdowns during the pandemic.

Responses and Comments

• Providence and ATG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Mari declined to comment.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.7575 pounds)

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Mari Group—Ari Emanuel’s live‑events firm—has significantly expanded its portfolio, previously acquiring TodayTix, Frieze, Miami Open and others, signaling a broader push into live entertainment and ticketing (thenationalnews.com)
  • ATG Entertainment is a leading international live‑theatre operator with over 64 venues across the UK, US and Germany, a production arm and ticketing platforms, owned by Providence (atgentertainment.com)
  • The potential sale reflects a rebound in the theatre industry after pandemic‑driven setbacks; ATG’s preparation for sale was reported in May, suggesting renewed investor interest in entertainment assets (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly in talks to acquire ATG Entertainment?
Mari Group, founded by TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, is reported to be in advanced talks to buy ATG Entertainment.
What is the estimated value of the ATG Entertainment acquisition?
The acquisition is valued at approximately £4.5 billion, or $5.94 billion.
Who currently owns ATG Entertainment?
ATG Entertainment is currently owned by Providence, a U.S.-based private equity firm.
What was ATG Entertainment previously known as?
ATG Entertainment was previously known as Ambassador Theatre Group.
Why is the sale of ATG Entertainment significant?
The sale marks a potential revival for the theater industry, which suffered during pandemic lockdowns.

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