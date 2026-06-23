GBAF Logo
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Germany set to scrap plans to build F126 frigates, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Defense Markets Germany procurement

Germany Plans to Cancel F126 Frigate Project in Major Defense Procurement Shift

Overview of Germany's Defense Procurement Changes

Project Cancellation Details

June 23 (Reuters) - Germany plans to scrap a delayed multibillion-euro project to build F126 frigates, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, in what could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes to secure its biggest contract.

Government Communication

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other officials informed industry officials and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Alternative Procurement Plans

Switch to MEKO A-200 Frigates

The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead from rival warship builder TKMS, according to the report.

Responses from Stakeholders

The German Defence Ministry and Rheinmetall did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Background on the F126 Frigate Program

Contract Negotiations

Rheinmetall was poised to sign a contract to take over the F126 frigate programme from Dutch shipbuilder Damen in the second quarter, CEO Armin Papperger said last month. The F126 frigates are capable of striking targets above and under water.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany intends to scrap the F126 frigate programme after significant delays and escalating costs, opting instead for MEKO A‑200 frigates from TKMS as a faster alternative. (grosswald.org)
  • The German Bundestag has already approved preliminary agreements and budget provisions—including €50 million upfront and plans for four to eight MEKO A‑200 ships—targeting delivery starting in late 2029 to avoid capability gaps. (armyrecognition.com)
  • Rheinmetall, poised to assume the F126 programme from Damen under a €12 billion proposal, faces a blow if the F126 project is abandoned, undermining its anticipated major contract. (grosswald.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany scrapping the F126 frigate project?
Germany is canceling the F126 frigate project due to delays and intends to purchase eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead.
How does this decision affect Rheinmetall?
The cancellation threatens Rheinmetall's hopes of securing its biggest contract with the F126 frigate program.
Who will supply the new frigates to Germany?
Germany plans to buy eight MEKO A-200 frigates from rival warship builder TKMS.
Was Damen involved in the F126 project?
Yes, Rheinmetall was set to take over the F126 frigate program from Dutch shipbuilder Damen.
What is the capability of F126 frigates?
F126 frigates are capable of striking both above and under-water targets.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Image for Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
View All Finance Posts