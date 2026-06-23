Germany Plans to Cancel F126 Frigate Project in Major Defense Procurement Shift

Overview of Germany's Defense Procurement Changes

Project Cancellation Details

June 23 (Reuters) - Germany plans to scrap a delayed multibillion-euro project to build F126 frigates, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, in what could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes to secure its biggest contract.

Government Communication

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other officials informed industry officials and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Alternative Procurement Plans

Switch to MEKO A-200 Frigates

The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead from rival warship builder TKMS, according to the report.

Responses from Stakeholders

The German Defence Ministry and Rheinmetall did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Background on the F126 Frigate Program

Contract Negotiations

Rheinmetall was poised to sign a contract to take over the F126 frigate programme from Dutch shipbuilder Damen in the second quarter, CEO Armin Papperger said last month. The F126 frigates are capable of striking targets above and under water.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)