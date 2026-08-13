Orsted Q2 Profits Exceed Expectations, Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2024
Orsted's Second-Quarter Financial Performance and Outlook
Q2 Core Profit Surpasses Forecasts
COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted reported on Thursday a second-quarter core profit above forecast and said it was on track to deliver on its financial guidance for the year.
EBITDA and Analyst Expectations
Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for the second quarter rose to 5.44 billion Danish crowns ($838.74 million) from a year-earlier 5.34 billion, above an average forecast of 5.1 billion crowns seen in a company-provided poll.
CEO Statement on Strategic Measures
"With the measures we've taken during the last 18 months, we have the necessary robustness to pursue new, value-creating opportunities within offshore wind, while also reinstating a dividend payout to our shareholders as planned," CEO Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.
Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits
($1 = 6.4859 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)