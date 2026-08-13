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Offshore wind developer Orsted Q2 beats estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Offshore wind developer Orsted Q2 beats estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Offshore Wind

Orsted Q2 Profits Exceed Expectations, Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2024

Orsted's Second-Quarter Financial Performance and Outlook

Q2 Core Profit Surpasses Forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted reported on Thursday a second-quarter core profit above forecast and said it was on track to deliver on its financial guidance for the year.

EBITDA and Analyst Expectations

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for the second quarter rose to 5.44 billion Danish crowns ($838.74 million) from a year-earlier 5.34 billion, above an average forecast of 5.1 billion crowns seen in a company-provided poll.

CEO Statement on Strategic Measures

"With the measures we've taken during the last 18 months, we have the necessary robustness to pursue new, value-creating opportunities within offshore wind, while also reinstating a dividend payout to our shareholders as planned," CEO Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 6.4859 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA of DKK 5.44 billion (≈ $839 million), exceeding analyst consensus of ~DKK 5.1 billion (orsted.com)
  • Orsted reiterated its 2026 full‑year EBITDA guidance above DKK 28 billion and gross investment guidance of DKK 50–55 billion (orsted.com)
  • Underlying operational strength driven by ramp‑up at key offshore assets (e.g., Greater Changhua 4, Borkum Riffgrund 3, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind), positioning Orsted to resume dividend payouts (orsted.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Orsted's Q2 core profit results?
Orsted's Q2 core profit rose to 5.44 billion Danish crowns, exceeding the forecast of 5.1 billion crowns.
Did Orsted meet its financial guidance for the year?
Yes, Orsted stated it is on track to deliver on its financial guidance for the year.
What led to Orsted's Q2 performance?
Measures taken in the past 18 months increased Orsted's robustness, enabling new opportunities and a dividend payout.
Is Orsted reinstating its dividend payout?
Yes, Orsted is reinstating a dividend payout to shareholders as planned.
What currency was used to report Orsted’s Q2 results?
Orsted reported Q2 results in Danish crowns (DKK), with a conversion rate of $1 = 6.4859 DKK.

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