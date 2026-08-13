GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

Indonesia's free meals drive leaves remote kitchen investors deep in debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Indonesia’s Free Meals Program Leaves Remote Kitchen Investors in Debt

Mounting Debts and Challenges for Remote Kitchen Investors

By Ananda Teresia

GORONTALO, Indonesia, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Loan sharks are circling a kitchen that stands on stilts above the waters of Tomini Bay, off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island in the remote fishing village of Torosiaje. 

The kitchen, which cost 1.8 billion rupiah ($100,000), was built under a government plan to incentivise investors to help provide the massive infrastructure needed for President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative to deliver free meals to 83 million Indonesians, including school children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Investor Struggles and Delayed Reimbursements

"My reputation has been badly damaged, and the losses are enormous," Sigit Buludawa, a 34-year-old lawyer who built the kitchen in November using all his money and loans from unlicensed lenders, told Reuters during a recent visit to his low-income village.

Sigit is one of at least 400 investors who borrowed money to build more than 1,500 kitchens in remote areas on reimbursement terms that have now been delayed or changed as the government seeks to reduce costs for the free meals programme, according to multiple interviews with kitchen owners, public documents and confidential government contracts reviewed by Reuters. 

Mounting debts are the latest blow for an initiative that has struggled with governance issues, supply chains problems, mass food poisoning cases and financial cutbacks since it was launched last year, leaving kitchens idle, children unfed and investors owing tens of millions of dollars. 

Government Response and Ongoing Investigations

The National Nutrition Agency (NNA), which oversees the programme, did not respond to Reuters request for comment. Prabowo has rung the changes in an effort to get the initiative back on track, sacking the agency's first head and launching investigations into alleged corruption. Last week, the agency's new chief Sudaryono said he will prioritise the operations of kitchens in areas with high child stunting rates and in remote areas.

Around 700 kitchens - including Sigit's - have official contracts ensuring repayment, said Herwil Junaidi Harefa, head of the Food and Nutrition Association for Remote, Frontier and Outlying Areas, a union of kitchen owners. Another 800 are complete, but await final government inspection, he added.

Most owners face pressure from banks or loan sharks, with some equipment repossessed, said Herwil, who himself carries an 8 billion rupiah debt after setting up multiple kitchens. 

Dozens of association members protested in Jakarta last month.

A Village on Stilts: The Reality of Remote Kitchens

A VILLAGE ON STILTS

The free meals programme is a huge logistical undertaking given the archipelago's 17,000 islands and the world's fourth largest population.

It takes hours of driving through the hills, followed by a 10-minute boat ride to reach Torosiaje, home to the seafaring Bajo tribe where stilt houses are connected by narrow walkways.

The kitchen was built to serve around 400 village students as well as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.  

Sigit said his government inspection was completed in February, but he has not been reimbursed and the interest on his 1 billion rupiah ($55,000) debt has piled up.

Now he has no idea how, or if, he will ever see the money, and what he will do with his idle kitchen, complete with stoves, fridges and hundreds of serving trays.

The Scheme: Promises and Policy Changes

THE SCHEME

Initial Incentives and Investor Expectations

Last year, the NNA sought to accelerate kitchen construction in remote, underdeveloped areas with high levels of child stunting and limited access.

NNA and local governments had an attractive pitch: investors would be fully reimbursed along with an additional return of at least 100% of their initial investment, including incentives and rental costs over four years, according to the first technical guidelines reviewed by Reuters, dated October 2025.

Payment was due within 35 to 45 days of government appraisal, NNA officials said during meetings, according to four owners.

The programme hit a high of almost 28,000 kitchens built and 13,000 more were planned. 

Prabowo touted the expansion at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, saying it would soon overtake fast-food chain McDonald's in numbers of people served globally.  

Budget Cuts and Payment Restructuring

The government then cut this year's free meals budget from 335 trillion rupiah to 268 trillion rupiah to find fiscal room after the Iran war. 

In March, the NNA restructured payments: 60% after construction and the remainder in two instalments once requirements were met, and changed the scheme again in May to pay daily incentives over two years, according to documents seen by Reuters and reported here for the first time.

In June, authorities raided NNA offices, and agency head Dadan Hindayana was sacked and arrested. New management imposed efficiency measures, freezing 13,000 planned new kitchens. The budget was further cut to 229 trillion rupiah.

Loss of Access and Ongoing Uncertainty

After Dadan's arrest, kitchen owners lost access to a dedicated portal containing their contracts, appointment letters, and virtual repayment account numbers, four owners told Reuters. 

Uncertainty persists in Jakarta. Dadan's successor suddenly resigned last month. Newly appointed NNA chief Sudaryono met some kitchen owners and has promised a solution, without providing details. 

Poor Governance and Impact on Rural Communities

'POOR GOVERNANCE'

The problems underscored poor governance in the programme's budget management and private sector initiatives, said Ubaid Matraji, head of Network for Education Watch, an education NGO. 

Ubaid also said the programme prioritised major cities like Jakarta even though those areas have easier access to food and above-average nutrition.

The areas that most need this programme are more far-flung - like Torosiaje and Sandalan, another remote village in Gorontalo, where most residents farm corn, coconut, or papaya and earn $100 a month or less.

Zaenuri Mustofa, a 42-year-old agricultura

Key Takeaways

  • Investors like Sigit Buludawa, who financed kitchens with personal funds and unlicensed loans, face mounting interest and uncertainty over repayment due to delayed reimbursements by the National Nutrition Agency (NNA) (investing.com).
  • The government has scaled back the programme, cutting over US$2 billion and suspending new kitchens as part of fiscal austerity and efficiency efforts (marketscreener.com).
  • Governance concerns—including corruption investigations, food‑safety violations, and the closure of over 800 kitchens—have further undermined the initiative’s credibility and financial stability (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are kitchen investors in Indonesia's free meals program in debt?
Many investors borrowed money to build kitchens based on promised government reimbursements, which have been delayed or changed, leaving them facing mounting debts.
What was the goal of the free meals initiative in Indonesia?
The program aimed to provide free meals to 83 million Indonesians, focusing on school children and pregnant or breastfeeding women in remote and underdeveloped areas.
What challenges has the free meals program faced since its launch?
The program has struggled with governance issues, supply chain problems, mass food poisoning cases, and financial cutbacks.
How many kitchens have been built or are pending approval under the program?
Over 1,500 kitchens were built by investors in remote areas; around 700 have official repayment contracts, while another 800 await final government inspection.
What is the Indonesian government's response to issues in the program?
The government has changed leadership at the National Nutrition Agency, launched investigations into corruption, and aims to prioritize kitchens in high-need areas.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.3% in June, ONS says

UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.3% in June, ONS says

Image for Offshore wind developer Orsted Q2 beats estimates

Offshore wind developer Orsted Q2 beats estimates

Image for Analysis-Ice cream makers bet consumers still want treats, just healthier ones

Analysis-Ice cream makers bet consumers still want treats, just healthier ones

Image for Ukraine's farmers despair as Russia's Black Sea blockade traps their harvest

Ukraine's farmers despair as Russia's Black Sea blockade traps their harvest

Image for Container shipping group Maersk Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Container shipping group Maersk Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Image for Reform UK's Farage faces off against Count Binface in election

Reform UK's Farage faces off against Count Binface in election

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Jailed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu joins new opposition party amid political turmoil
Jailed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu joins new opposition party amid political turmoil
Image for Embracer tops quarterly profit expectations as PC, console business improves
Embracer tops quarterly profit expectations as PC, console business improves
Image for Adyen lifts 2026 revenue outlook after strong first half
Adyen lifts 2026 revenue outlook after strong first half
Image for Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation
Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation
Image for Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter
Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter
Image for Analysis-Why UK food inflation has yet to surge
Analysis-Why UK food inflation has yet to surge
Image for Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand
Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand
Image for Oil eases as weaker demand outlook counters Mideast supply concerns
Oil eases as weaker demand outlook counters Mideast supply concerns
Image for Morning Bid: Fed bets cool, BOJ wagers heat up
Morning Bid: Fed bets cool, BOJ wagers heat up
Image for Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
Image for Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges
Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges
Image for Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets
Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets
View All Finance Posts