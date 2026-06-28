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Sovereign investors with $29 trillion pivot to energy assets, flag dollar fears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Sovereign Investors Pivot $29 Trillion to Energy Amid Dollar Fears

Global Portfolio Shifts and Currency Concerns Among Sovereign Investors

By Libby George

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth funds and central banks managing $29 trillion in assets are turning to energy assets, and raising concerns about the dollar, in a portfolio reassessment driven by unprecedented geopolitical shifts, according to an Invesco survey published on Monday.

Focus on Diversification and Resilience

The survey of 90 sovereign wealth funds and 54 central banks showed an increasing focus on diversification, and investment portfolios that can "take a hit and still hold it together" amid trade tariffs, closed shipping channels and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.  

Energy Security and Infrastructure Investments

Some 80% of those polled said energy security and energy transition infrastructure were the most credible investments for making their portfolios more resilient, and infrastructure reached 9% of sovereign wealth fund assets in 2026. 

AI Infrastructure and Market Adaptation

The race to build energy-hungry AI infrastructure added to the appeal, the report by the global investment management firm found.     

"In a world of inflation shocks, geopolitical fragmentation and more concentrated markets, investors are rethinking old assumptions about diversification and redesigning portfolios to withstand a wider range of outcomes," Invesco head of research Benjamin Jones said.

"Resilience is becoming a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have."    

The positive bond-equity correlation in recent years has also eroded reliance on bonds for diversification, with more focusing on liquidity and real assets. 

Dollar, Debt, and Risk

Concerns about the dollar were "widespread and deepening," and 61% of central banks polled also said that U.S. debt levels negatively impact the dollar's long-term position as a reserve asset, up from 20% in 2024. 

Long-Term Outlook for the Dollar

While the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has helped lift the dollar 3% this year, analysts say U.S. policy uncertainty and high debt mean the currency could weaken over the long term.

The lack of a credible dollar alternative is likely to make any shift away from it incremental, but 29% of those in the Invesco survey said the dollar's reserve-currency status will be weaker in five years, up from 12% in 2022. 

Geopolitical Tensions and Custodial Shifts

Several institutions also reported reviewing their reliance on U.S.-based custodians, counterparties and clearing infrastructure due to geopolitical tensions, Invesco said. 

One European central bank said it had already replaced its U.S. custodian. A Latin American central bank said it was setting up new non-U.S. custodial relationships to prepare for a "worst-case scenario."

But one central bank respondent said any such move was fraught: "This act in and of itself could be interpreted as hostile by the U.S."

Gold Holdings as a Diversification Strategy

One-third of those polled meanwhile said they intended to boost gold holdings as part of the diversification trend. 

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 80% of sovereign investors prioritize energy security and energy‑transition infrastructure as resilience-building investments amid trade tensions and conflict.
  • Concerns over the U.S. dollar’s long-term reserve status are rising: 61% of central banks cite U.S. debt as a negative factor, and nearly 30% expect its reserve-currency role to weaken within five years.
  • Investors are diversifying into real assets—especially energy, digital infrastructure, AI-linked facilities—and expanding gold allocations as a hedge against dollar risk and geopolitical fragmentation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are sovereign wealth funds shifting to energy assets?
Sovereign wealth funds are investing more in energy assets to diversify portfolios and enhance resilience against geopolitical and market uncertainties.
What concerns do central banks have about the U.S. dollar?
Central banks are increasingly concerned about U.S. debt levels undermining the dollar’s long-term reserve status, with 61% seeing debt as a negative factor.
What role does infrastructure play in diversification strategies?
Infrastructure, especially related to energy and AI, has become a key focus for resilient and diversified portfolios among sovereign investors.
Are central banks increasing gold holdings?
Yes, one-third of surveyed institutions plan to increase gold holdings as part of their diversification strategies.

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