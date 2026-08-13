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Jailed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu joins new opposition party amid political turmoil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jailed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu joins new opposition party amid political turmoil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Politics Turkey Elections

Imamoglu Joins New Opposition Party Amid Political Turmoil in Turkey

Political Upheaval and the Rise of the New Party

Imamoglu's Departure from CHP

ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Wednesday he was joining the newly formed New Party, after a court order removed the leadership of his former Republican People's Party (CHP) amid an unprecedented legal crackdown on the opposition.

Formation of the New Party

Last month, Turkish opposition leader Ozgur Ozel and 90 other breakaway lawmakers launched a new political party, seeking to regroup to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan after a court ousted Ozel as CHP chairman and reinstated the party's divisive former leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Imamoglu's Statement and Vision

"I am resigning from my 17-year membership of the Republican People's Party. This decision is a result of the values I believe regarding the future of our country and the responsibility I carry towards our people," Imamoglu said in a statement on X.

"Today, we are opening a NEW path to build a stronger, more democratic and more hopeful future for Turkey," he said, referring to the New Party.

Legal Challenges and Political Implications

Imamoglu's Legal Troubles

Imamoglu, Erdogan's main political rival, has been jailed for more than a year pending trial on corruption charges that he denies. 

Presidential Candidacy and Disqualification

He was elected as the CHP's presidential candidate in an internal party vote days after his detention in March 2025. His university diploma, which is a requirement for being a presidential candidate, was annulled by Istanbul University a day before he was detained.

Impact on Turkish Politics

Potential Shift in Voter Base

The New Party - already the second-largest party in parliament - is expected to attract most CHP voters and pose a new-look challenge for Erdogan. However, the broader splintering of the opposition could boost the president's prospects of extending his 23-year reign in the NATO-member country and regional military power.

Upcoming Elections

The next elections are scheduled for 2028 but could be held earlier.

Controversy Over Crackdown

The opposition and some rights groups have called the crackdown, including the jailing of hundreds of elected CHP officials and members since 2024, politically motivated and undemocratic. The government denies this and says the judiciary is independent.      

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Imamoğlu resigns from CHP after 17 years and joins New Party, signaling a major realignment in Turkey’s opposition (apnews.com)
  • His imprisonment is widely viewed as politically motivated alongside arrests of dozens of CHP mayors and officials since 2024 (yahoo.com)
  • The New Party, now the second‑largest in parliament with 91 MPs, may absorb most CHP voters—but the opposition fragmentation could paradoxically strengthen Erdogan ahead of elections due by 2028 (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ekrem Imamoglu leave the Republican People's Party (CHP)?
Ekrem Imamoglu resigned from CHP due to his belief in building a more democratic and hopeful future for Turkey and the party's recent leadership crisis.
What is the New Party that Imamoglu joined?
The New Party is a newly formed opposition party in Turkey, created by breakaway lawmakers from the CHP to challenge President Erdogan.
Why was Ekrem Imamoglu jailed?
Imamoglu has been jailed for over a year pending trial on corruption charges, which he denies and claims are politically motivated.

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