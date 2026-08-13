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Pandora CEO says new jewellery collections drive growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pandora CEO says new jewellery collections drive growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Pandora’s New Jewellery Collections and Online Sales Boost Growth Despite Market Uncertainty

Pandora’s Growth Strategy and Market Performance

By Helen Reid

New Collections Drive Growth

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Pandora's new jewellery collections are driving growth, CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier said in an interview on Thursday, even though consumer sentiment in the U.S. remains weak.

CEO Insights on Product Innovation

"What we are doing in terms of distinctive newness is working, so where we are launching new collections that are inspiring and good for consumers we are delivering growth," said de Pablos-Barbier, who has been in the top job since January 1 and was previously chief marketing officer.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Pandora late on Wednesday raised its 2026 profit outlook thanks to U.S. tariff refunds, and reported stronger than expected second-quarter sales.

Market Trends and Consumer Behavior

Heatwaves Impact Shopping Patterns

HEATWAVES IMPACT SHOPPING

Extreme temperatures across Europe this summer have impacted store traffic and driven shoppers online, de Pablos-Barbier said.

Rise in E-Commerce

"We saw a disproportional increase versus last year on e-commerce, so I think people stayed in their home and decided not to go out on the street," she said. 

Design Initiatives

De Pablos-Barbier is leading a new design drive, with the Pandora Wonders line — featuring pearl charms shaped like a frog, a pufferfish, or a mushroom — launching in July in Paris during Haute Couture week.

Regional Sales Performance

Comparable sales in Europe and in North America declined in the second quarter, but Pandora's overall organic growth of 3% was stronger than the 2% analysts expected.

U.S. Market Sentiment

In the U.S., Pandora's biggest market, consumer sentiment remained weak, de Pablos-Barbier said, as the Iran war and economic uncertainty reduced people's willingness to spend.

(Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Pandora’s new jewellery collections—especially the Pandora Wonders line featuring playful pearl charms—are successfully driving growth through design innovation
  • The company raised its 2026 profit forecast, helped by anticipated U.S. tariff refunds and robust second‑quarter sales
  • Pandora benefitted from a shift to e‑commerce amid European heatwaves reducing in‑store traffic, and growth remains challenged by weak U.S. consumer sentiment

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Pandora's new jewellery collections impacting the company's growth?
Pandora's new jewellery collections are driving growth by offering distinctive and inspiring products that appeal to consumers.
What factors influenced Pandora's increased e-commerce sales?
Extreme temperatures across Europe reduced in-store traffic, resulting in a disproportionate increase in online sales compared to last year.
How did Pandora perform in its largest market, the United States?
In the U.S., consumer sentiment remained weak due to economic uncertainty and global tensions, but Pandora still reported overall growth.
What is the Pandora Wonders line?
Pandora Wonders is a new collection featuring unique pearl charms shaped like animals and plants, launched during Paris Haute Couture week.
Why did Pandora raise its 2026 profit outlook?
Pandora raised its 2026 profit outlook due to U.S. tariff refunds and stronger-than-expected second-quarter sales.

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