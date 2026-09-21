German Economic Institutes Lift 2026 and 2027 Growth Forecasts
Updated Economic Growth Projections for Germany
Overview of Forecast Revisions
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have raised their forecasts for economic growth in Europe's largest economy for this year and next, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
Details of the 2026 Growth Forecast
The German economy is forecast to grow 1.3% in 2026, compared with an earlier forecast of 0.6%, Handelsblatt reported citing unnamed sources.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Toby Chopra)