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German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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German Economic Institutes Lift 2026 and 2027 Growth Forecasts

Updated Economic Growth Projections for Germany

Overview of Forecast Revisions

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have raised their forecasts for economic growth in Europe's largest economy for this year and next, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Details of the 2026 Growth Forecast

The German economy is forecast to grow 1.3% in 2026, compared with an earlier forecast of 0.6%, Handelsblatt reported citing unnamed sources.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The IMK institute has more than doubled its 2026 growth forecast to 1.3%, and raised 2027 to 1.4%. (investing.com)
  • RWI boosted its growth outlook to 1.3% for 2026 and 1.1% for 2027. (live.euronext.com)
  • Ifo projects 1.4% growth in 2026 and 1.2% in 2027, driven by fiscal stimulus and export resilience. (ifo.de)

References

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Who reported and edited the information in the article?
The report was written by Tom Sims and edited by Toby Chopra.

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