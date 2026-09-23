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UK business activity cools as inflation pressure ramps up, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK business activity cools as inflation pressure ramps up, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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UK Business Activity Slows on Mounting Inflation Pressure, PMI Shows

British Business Activity and Inflation Trends in September

By Andy Bruce

PMI Data Highlights

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Growth in British business activity cooled this month and inflation pressure built, a survey showed on Wednesday, an awkward backdrop for finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget next month.

The S&P Global UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell in September to 51.7 from 52.5 in August, a three-month low, according to "flash" or preliminary data. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 52.0.

Rising Prices and Cost Pressures

Prices charged by services companies, the backbone of Britain's economy, rose at the fastest pace in four months. They also reported accelerating cost pressures following a rise in energy prices stemming from the escalating war in Iran.

Data company S&P Global said its survey pointed to quarterly economic growth of around 0.1%, compared with 0.4% in the second quarter.

Government Response and Economic Outlook

Healey has been trying to strike an upbeat tone over Britain's economic prospects after a run of surprisingly strong business and consumer data since Prime Minister Andy Burnham took power in July.

Challenges Ahead

But economists say soaring government borrowing costs and rising inflation pressure threaten to cloud the outlook. 

Expert Commentary

"September is seeing a worrying combination of disappointingly sluggish economic growth and intensifying inflationary pressures, with subdued business confidence and high costs meanwhile continuing to discourage hiring," said S&P Global's chief business economist, Chris Williamson.

"While the upturn in the survey's price gauges suggest the Bank of England looks likely to keep a hawkish bias, the worryingly lacklustre pace of business growth underscores the risk to the economy from higher borrowing costs."

Market Expectations and Sector Performance

Financial markets on Tuesday pointed to a roughly 60% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates on November 5, the week after Healey delivers his October budget.

Manufacturing Sector Developments

The PMI did, however, add to positive news for Britain's manufacturing sector, a day after the Confederation of British Industry's gauge of orders hit a more than three-year high.

The flash manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0 in September from 51.7 in August, helped by rising domestic orders. Optimism in the sector hit a seven-month high.

The composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and services surveys, fell to 51.7 in September from 52.5.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • UK services PMI slipped to 51.7 in September from 52.5 in August, missing forecasts of 52.0, signalling slowed growth ahead of the October budget. (apnews.com)
  • Price pressures intensified: services firms posted their fastest pace of price increases in four months, driven by energy cost spikes tied to the Iran conflict. (investing.com)
  • Markets now price in about a 60% chance of a Bank of England rate hike in November, adding pressure on Chancellor Healey ahead of his first budget next month. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK Services PMI report show for September?
The UK Services PMI fell to 51.7 in September from 52.5 in August, indicating slower growth in business activity.
How did inflation pressure change in the latest PMI survey?
Prices charged by UK services companies rose at the fastest pace in four months, reflecting growing inflation pressure.
What are the implications for the Bank of England's monetary policy?
Rising inflation and sluggish business activity suggest the Bank of England may keep a hawkish bias on interest rates.
How is the UK manufacturing sector performing according to recent data?
The manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0 in September, supported by rising domestic orders, and sector optimism hit a seven-month high.
What challenges does finance minister John Healey face ahead of the budget?
Healey faces challenges from slowing business growth and rising inflation ahead of his first budget announcement.

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