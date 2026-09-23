GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
JD Sports first half profit hit by North American weakness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

JD Sports first half profit hit by North American weakness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

JD Sports Sees 19.7% Drop in First-Half Profit Due to North America

JD Sports Financial Performance Overview

First-Half Profit Decline

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports reported a 19.7% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its key North American market, but maintained the full-year earnings outlook it downgraded last month.

Impact of North American Market

Full-Year Earnings Outlook Maintained

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half like‑for‑like sales fell 2.8%, driven by a 6.8% decline in North America, while UK and Asia Pacific showed resilience (ig.com)
  • Despite earnings hit, management maintained FY2026/27 adjusted pre‑tax profit guidance at £700m–£800m and free‑cash‑flow forecast at £460m–£520m (ig.com)
  • Online sales rose and apparel/accessories performed well, helping offset soft footwear demand and promotional pressures (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did JD Sports report a drop in first-half profit?
JD Sports reported a 19.7% decline in first-half profit due to weakness in its key North American market.
Did JD Sports change its full-year earnings outlook?
JD Sports maintained its full-year earnings outlook that was downgraded last month.
Who reported and edited the JD Sports earnings news?
James Davey reported the news, and Sarah Young was the editor.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Diageo ropes in WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO

Diageo ropes in WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO

Image for Analysis-Catalonia's far-right surge divides independence camp as migration fears grow

Analysis-Catalonia's far-right surge divides independence camp as migration fears grow

Image for Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion

Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion

Image for Dollar at 2-month highs as markets weigh rate hikes, Iran diplomacy

Dollar at 2-month highs as markets weigh rate hikes, Iran diplomacy

Image for Asia stocks ride tech wave higher, oil slips again

Asia stocks ride tech wave higher, oil slips again

Image for EFG International resolves Kuwait legal case

EFG International resolves Kuwait legal case

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat
Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat
Image for Novo Nordisk open to direct New York listing, CEO Doustdar tells FT
Novo Nordisk open to direct New York listing, CEO Doustdar tells FT
Image for German and Dutch strategic innovation agencies to collaborate on AI chip design
German and Dutch strategic innovation agencies to collaborate on AI chip design
Image for H&M founding family builds stake as turnaround struggles to gain traction
H&M founding family builds stake as turnaround struggles to gain traction
Image for Private equity firm EQT launches Middle East platform, opens Abu Dhabi office 
Private equity firm EQT launches Middle East platform, opens Abu Dhabi office 
Image for Oil falls $1 on better supply outlook, hopes for US-Iran talks
Oil falls $1 on better supply outlook, hopes for US-Iran talks
Image for Morning Bid: A$ gets a bit part as AI steals the show
Morning Bid: A$ gets a bit part as AI steals the show
Image for Analysis-Wheat buyers brace for higher costs as Russia-Ukraine war drags on
Analysis-Wheat buyers brace for higher costs as Russia-Ukraine war drags on
Image for WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports
WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports
Image for Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN
Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN
Image for UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN
Image for Zelenskiy says Russia planning new mass attack on Ukraine
Zelenskiy says Russia planning new mass attack on Ukraine
View All Finance Posts