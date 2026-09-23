JD Sports Sees 19.7% Drop in First-Half Profit Due to North America
JD Sports Financial Performance Overview
First-Half Profit Decline
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports reported a 19.7% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its key North American market, but maintained the full-year earnings outlook it downgraded last month.
Impact of North American Market
Full-Year Earnings Outlook Maintained
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)