Diageo Names Joanne Wilson of WPP as New CFO, Replacing Nik Jhangiani
Leadership Change at Diageo
Appointment of Joanne Wilson
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Guinness maker Diageo on Wednesday named Joanne Wilson, finance chief of British advertising group WPP, as its CFO, replacing Nik Jhangiani just over two years after he took up the role.
Background on Joanne Wilson
Previous Role at WPP
Departure of Nik Jhangiani
Tenure as CFO
Transition Details
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)