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Diageo ropes in WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Diageo ropes in WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Diageo Names Joanne Wilson of WPP as New CFO, Replacing Nik Jhangiani

Leadership Change at Diageo

Appointment of Joanne Wilson

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Guinness maker Diageo on Wednesday named Joanne Wilson, finance chief of British advertising group WPP, as its CFO, replacing Nik Jhangiani just over two years after he took up the role.

Background on Joanne Wilson

Previous Role at WPP

Departure of Nik Jhangiani

Tenure as CFO

Transition Details

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Joanne Wilson, CFO of WPP since April 2023 and ex-Britvic CFO, will step into the CFO role at Diageo, signaling a continuity of seasoned leadership across global consumer-facing firms (wpp.com).
  • Nik Jhangiani, who joined Diageo as CFO in September 2024 and briefly served as interim CEO in mid‑2025 before resuming the CFO role, is being replaced after just over two years in the position (diageo.com).
  • Wilson’s appointment aligns with Diageo’s strategic transformation under CEO Sir Dave Lewis, reinforcing its financial leadership amid ongoing restructuring and growth efforts (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CFO of Diageo?
Joanne Wilson, previously the finance chief at WPP, has been appointed as the new CFO of Diageo.
Who did Joanne Wilson replace as Diageo's CFO?
Joanne Wilson replaces Nik Jhangiani, who served as Diageo's CFO for just over two years.
What is Joanne Wilson's previous role before joining Diageo?
Joanne Wilson was the finance chief of the British advertising group WPP before joining Diageo.
When was Joanne Wilson appointed as Diageo's CFO?
Joanne Wilson was named Diageo's CFO on a Wednesday, as reported on September 23.

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