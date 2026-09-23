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EU Commission proposes unlocking €4.2 billion for Hungary - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission proposes unlocking €4.2 billion for Hungary

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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European Commission to Unlock €4.2 Billion for Hungary After Key Reforms

EU Cohesion Funds and Hungary's Rule of Law Reforms

Commission Proposal and Financial Details

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had proposed unlocking €4.2 billion in cohesion funds for Hungary, citing the steps Hungary's new government has taken to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

• The money is part of a total sum of €16.4 billion of frozen recovery and cohesion funds the EU said in May it would unblock as Hungary's new government worked on implementing reforms.

Reopening of EU Programmes

• The Commission said it would also reopen the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programmes to Hungarian students and researchers.

Statements from EU Leadership

• "Hungary has taken important steps to strengthen the rule of law and protect the Union's financial interests," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Next Steps in the Approval Process

• The proposal now needs to be formally adopted by all member states in the EU Council.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Commission proposal unlocks €4.2 billion in cohesion funding following reforms to strengthen rule of law in Hungary
  • Part of a larger €16.4 billion unfreezing package combining recovery and cohesion funds, including €10 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and an additional €2.2 billion tranche (euronews.com)
  • Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe access will be restored for Hungarian students and researchers subject to final approval by the EU Council (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU Commission proposing to unlock €4.2 billion for Hungary?
The Commission is proposing this due to Hungary's new government's steps to strengthen the rule of law and protect EU financial interests.
What additional benefits will Hungary receive besides the funds?
Hungarian students and researchers will regain access to the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programmes.
Is the release of funds to Hungary finalized?
No, the proposal must still be formally adopted by all EU Council member states.
How much total funding was originally frozen for Hungary by the EU?
The EU had frozen a total of €16.4 billion in recovery and cohesion funds for Hungary.
Who made the announcement about the proposed unlocking of funds?
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal.

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