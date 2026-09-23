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Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Europe Stocks Edge Higher as Oil Retreat Supports Sentiment and PMI Data Awaited

Market Overview and Key Drivers

European Market Performance

Sept 23 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday as lower oil prices supported sentiment, while investors awaited key business activity data due later in the day.

The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% at 645.04 points by 0708 GMT. Most major regional bourses also traded higher.

Anticipation of PMI Data

Investors awaited S&P Global's flash September purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey for the euro zone, which could provide fresh clues on the health of the region's economy.

Sectoral and Stock Highlights

Aerospace and Defence Sector

Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains, with Saab and Exosens among the top performers.

Energy Sector Movements

Oil prices extended their decline as investors assessed the prospect of increased Gulf supplies after Saudi Arabia restarted operations at a key pipeline. Energy stocks, however, rose 0.8%. [O/R]

Notable Individual Stock Moves

Among individual stocks, KWS shed 6.1% after the German seed producer's annual net sales fell 3% to €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion), missing IBES estimate of €1.68 bln, hit by lower sugarbeet and corn acreage.

Shares of Adyen slipped roughly 2% after the Dutch payments processor named Klarna's Niclas Neglen as its next chief financial officer, effective February 1, 2027.

(Reporting by Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The STOXX 600 climbed approximately 0.4% to around 645, helped by lower oil prices amid prospects of increased Middle East output, notably Saudi Arabia reopening a pipeline.
  • Investors were focused on S&P Global’s flash September PMI to gauge euro‑area business conditions and potential economic momentum.
  • Aerospace and defence stocks like Saab and Exosens outperformed, while energy sectors also rose despite the oil drop; KWS fell over 6% after missing net‑sales estimates, and Adyen dipped ~2% following a CFO appointment announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European stocks rise today?
European stocks rose mainly due to lower oil prices supporting investor sentiment.
What key data are investors awaiting?
Investors are awaiting S&P Global's flash September PMI survey for the euro zone.
Which sectors led the gains in Europe?
Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains, with companies like Saab and Exosens performing well.
Why did KWS shares drop significantly?
KWS shares dropped 6.1% after announcing annual net sales fell 3% and missed market estimates.
How did energy stocks perform despite lower oil prices?
Energy stocks still rose by 0.8% as investors assessed oil supply prospects even as prices declined.

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