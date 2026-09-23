Deutsche Bank Expects Q3 Investment Bank Revenue to Hold Steady or Dip Slightly
Deutsche Bank Q3 Investment Bank Revenue Outlook
Comments from Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram said on Wednesday that the lender's investment bank revenue is likely to be flat to slightly down in the third quarter from a year earlier.
Context of Previous Year’s Performance
Akram, speaking at a financial conference, noted that the previous year was particularly strong.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)