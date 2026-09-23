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Deutsche Bank Q3 investment bank revenue likely flat to slightly down, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank Q3 investment bank revenue likely flat to slightly down, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Expects Q3 Investment Bank Revenue to Hold Steady or Dip Slightly

Deutsche Bank Q3 Investment Bank Revenue Outlook

Comments from Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram said on Wednesday that the lender's investment bank revenue is likely to be flat to slightly down in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Context of Previous Year’s Performance

Akram, speaking at a financial conference, noted that the previous year was particularly strong.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • CFO Raja Akram cautioned that investment bank revenue in Q3 2026 may be flat or slightly lower year‑on‑year, noting the strong base in Q3 2025 (axios.com).
  • Despite expectations for overall Investment Bank revenues to be higher in 2026, the near‑term outlook for Q3 shows moderation, especially after a record‑setting H1 driven by FIC and IBCM strength (deutschenbank.com).
  • The cautious guidance follows exceptionally robust performance in Q3 2025, when Investment Bank net revenues surged about 18% year‑on‑year, driven by Fixed Income & Currencies and Origination & Advisory (xmarkets.db.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Deutsche Bank CFO say about Q3 investment bank revenue?
Deutsche Bank's CFO said that Q3 investment bank revenue is likely to be flat or slightly down compared to the previous year.
How does this year's Q3 compare to last year's for Deutsche Bank?
Q3 this year is likely to show similar or slightly lower investment bank revenue compared to last year's particularly strong results.
Who made the statement about Deutsche Bank's Q3 revenue?
The statement was made by Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram.
Where was the statement about Deutsche Bank's revenue made?
The statement was made at a financial conference in Frankfurt.

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