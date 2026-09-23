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Finance

Exclusive-UK's Pollen Street has weighed options including sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Mergers & Acquisitions asset management

UK’s Pollen Street Considers Sale Amid Asset Management Consolidation Pressures

Pollen Street's Strategic Review and Market Context

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Anousha Sakoui

Exploring Strategic Options

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London-listed private capital firm Pollen Street has recently explored options, including a possible sale, as it seeks to gain scale in the asset management industry, two people familiar with the matter said.

Pollen Street, which has £8.4 billion ($11.22 billion) of assets under management across private equity and private credit strategies, has been working with an adviser, one of the people told Reuters. 

Potential Buyers and Stakeholders

Potential buyers include mid-sized private equity firms as well as existing shareholder Wafra, which bought a minority stake in the business in 2020 through its investment platform Capital Constellation, the person added.

Pollen Street had no immediate comment. Wafra declined to comment.

Deal Status and Market Uncertainty

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cautioned that deliberations were at a preliminary stage and there was no certainty a transaction would be pursued.

Industry Consolidation Trends

Consolidation pressure is building across the asset management sector as mid-sized firms increasingly seek scale to compete for investor capital and absorb rising regulatory and operating costs. US asset manager Nuveen earlier this year bought Britain's Schroders in a £9.9 billion deal.

Pollen Street's Financial Position and Investments

Market Capitalisation and Shareholder Structure

Pollen Street had a market capitalisation of £490 million as of Monday's close and its founder and shareholder CEO Lindsey McMurray has a 19% stake, LSEG data shows.

Share Performance and Profit Growth

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 12% to 841 pence this year, LSEG data shows, despite it growing operating profit to £64 million in 2025, from £58 million a year earlier.

Company Formation and Key Investments

Formed from the combination in 2022 of Honeycomb Investment Trust and its longstanding manager, Pollen Street Capital, the company's investments include stakes in financial services providers such as insurer Markerstudy, UK challenger bank Shawbrook and Dutch digital lender bunq.

($1 = 0.7485 pounds)  

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Anousha Sakoui in London. Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Pollen Street Group is considering strategic options including a possible sale to scale operations amid rising industry consolidation pressures
  • The firm manages around £8.4 billion in assets across private equity and credit and counts Wafra as a minority shareholder since 2020
  • This move reflects broader consolidation dynamics exemplified by Nuveen’s £9.9 billion acquisition of Schroders earlier in 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What options has Pollen Street recently explored?
Pollen Street has explored options including a possible sale to gain scale within the asset management industry.
Who are potential buyers for Pollen Street?
Potential buyers include mid-sized private equity firms and existing shareholder Wafra.
What is the current value of Pollen Street’s assets under management?
Pollen Street manages £8.4 billion ($11.22 billion) in assets across private equity and private credit strategies.
What prompted Pollen Street to consider its strategic options?
Rising consolidation pressure in the asset management sector and the need for scale to compete for investor capital prompted the review.
Which companies does Pollen Street currently invest in?
Investments include Markerstudy, Shawbrook, and Dutch digital lender bunq.

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