GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
France private sector returns to growth at fastest rate in 25 months, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

France private sector returns to growth at fastest rate in 25 months, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

France’s Private Sector Posts Quickest Growth in Over Two Years, Led by Services

September’s Economic Performance and Sector Analysis

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France's private sector grew in September at its fastest pace in just over two years, driven by a rebound in services demand, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

Composite Output Index: Key Indicator of Growth

The S&P Global Flash France Composite Output Index, a preliminary estimate, rose to 51.2 from 48.5 in August, a survey by S&P Global showed.

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Expert Commentary on Economic Resilience

"The French economy displayed surprising resilience in September, although the durability of this expansion is questionable given new orders barely rose and firms' own expectations for activity deteriorated," said Joe Hayes, Senior Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sector Performance: Services vs Manufacturing

Services Sector Drives Momentum

Services provided most of the momentum. The Flash France Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 51.4 from 48.0, a 10-month high, while manufacturing output growth slowed and remained only marginal.

Demand and Orders: Signs of Improvement

Demand improved only mildly. New orders rose for the first time in 10 months, while new foreign business posted its softest contraction of the year-to-date, helping drive the quickest increase in outstanding business volumes in almost three-and-a-half years.

Labor Market and Cost Pressures

Staff Reductions Continue

Companies still cut staff for a fifth successive month, with respondents citing redundancies, resignations and non-renewal of temporary contracts.

Rising Input and Output Costs

Factors Behind Cost Increases

At the same time, input costs and output charges both rose at their fastest rates since May, fuelled by higher fuel, energy, metals and component prices.

Business Expectations and Confidence

Outlook Remains Cautious

Still, business expectations worsened again, leaving French companies the least optimistic about the year-ahead outlook since May as higher interest rates, political uncertainty and international competition weighed on confidence.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite Flash PMI increased to 51.2 in September from 48.5 in August, signaling fastest expansion in 25 months (Reuters)
  • Services PMI jumped to 51.4—a 10‑month high—while manufacturing output remained marginally positive
  • Despite growth, new orders rose only modestly, firms continued cutting staff, and business sentiment remained near multi‑month lows amid cost pressures and uncertainty

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest PMI data indicate for France's private sector?
The PMI data shows France's private sector grew at its fastest rate in just over two years in September, mainly driven by a rebound in services demand.
How did the S&P Global Flash France Composite Output Index change in September?
The index rose to 51.2 in September from 48.5 in August, signaling a return to growth as it crossed the 50-mark.
Which sector provided the most momentum for France's private sector growth?
The services sector provided most of the momentum, with its Business Activity Index rising to a 10-month high.
Are French businesses optimistic about future activity?
Business expectations worsened, and companies are currently the least optimistic about the year-ahead outlook since May.
What factors are impacting business confidence in France?
Higher interest rates, political uncertainty, and increased international competition are weighing on business confidence.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain's JD Sports says Nike turnaround is only a matter of time

Britain's JD Sports says Nike turnaround is only a matter of time

Image for Five investors submit non-binding bids for Portugal's Azores Airlines

Five investors submit non-binding bids for Portugal's Azores Airlines

Image for Euro zone business activity posts surprise upturn in September, PMI shows

Euro zone business activity posts surprise upturn in September, PMI shows

Image for Exclusive-UK's Pollen Street has weighed options including sale, sources say

Exclusive-UK's Pollen Street has weighed options including sale, sources say

Image for OECD expects AI boom to help offset Middle East energy shock for now

OECD expects AI boom to help offset Middle East energy shock for now

Image for Analysis-China's purges of top military commanders spur questions about war-waging ability

Analysis-China's purges of top military commanders spur questions about war-waging ability

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss upper house votes for 90% CET1 capital backing plan, in blow to UBS
Swiss upper house votes for 90% CET1 capital backing plan, in blow to UBS
Image for Italy sticks with commitment to keep 2026 deficit below EU 3% of GDP ceiling
Italy sticks with commitment to keep 2026 deficit below EU 3% of GDP ceiling
Image for German business activity grows in September, PMI shows
German business activity grows in September, PMI shows
Image for JD Sports first-half profit hit by North American weakness
JD Sports first-half profit hit by North American weakness
Image for Deutsche Bank Q3 investment bank revenue likely flat to slightly down, CFO says
Deutsche Bank Q3 investment bank revenue likely flat to slightly down, CFO says
Image for Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus
Europe stocks rise as oil retreat aids sentiment; PMI data in focus
Image for Airtel Africa's mobile money arm to file for delayed London IPO
Airtel Africa's mobile money arm to file for delayed London IPO
Image for Diageo appoints WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO
Diageo appoints WPP finance boss Joanne Wilson as CFO
Image for Oil falls on better supply outlook, hopes for US-Iran talks
Oil falls on better supply outlook, hopes for US-Iran talks
Image for Portugal says entry into grid operator REN won't affect China's State Grid
Portugal says entry into grid operator REN won't affect China's State Grid
Image for Britain's Co-op Group posts bigger first-half loss as investments weigh
Britain's Co-op Group posts bigger first-half loss as investments weigh
Image for Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion
Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion
View All Finance Posts