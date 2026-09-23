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OECD expects AI boom to help offset Middle East energy shock for now - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OECD expects AI boom to help offset Middle East energy shock for now

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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OECD: AI Investment Supports Global Growth Despite Energy Market Turmoil

OECD Interim Economic Outlook and Global Growth Projections

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - AI-led investment is helping the global economy hold up marginally better than expected this year, but the energy shock is becoming more entrenched, weighing on the outlook for 2027, the OECD said on Wednesday. 

After 3.4% growth last year, the global economy is set to slow to 2.9% growth in 2026, slightly better than the 2.8% forecast in June, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its interim economic outlook.

Impact of Energy Market Turmoil

Heading into 2027, the commodity price shock caused by the Middle East conflict is expected to weigh on momentum and the OECD forecasts global growth picking up to only 3.0%, from 3.1% in June.

Role of AI Investment in Economic Resilience

The OECD said strong spending on AI infrastructure, from data centres to semiconductors, has been a key pillar of resilience this year, boosting growth in the United States and lifting technology exports from Japan and Korea.

Risks to the Global Outlook

However, it warned the global outlook was particularly clouded by the potential for energy market jitters, extreme weather related to a strong El Niño, surging government bond yields and disappointing AI investment returns.

Potential Impact of Risks

If those risks materialised, the OECD estimated they could together reduce global growth by 0.7 percentage points next year and raise global inflation by 1.1 percentage points.

Inflation and Monetary Policy

In the OECD's baseline outlook, inflation in G20 economies was seen at 4.1% in 2026, up from 4.0% forecast in June. The OECD also raised its 2027 forecast to 3.6%, from 3.1% in June, which it said could force central banks to adjust interest rates if price pressures broaden out or growth falters.

Divergent Outlooks Across Major Economies

DIVERGENT OUTLOOKS

United States

In the US, the world's largest economy, growth is seen at 2.2% this year and 2.1% in 2027, both upgrades from June, as heavy AI-related investment offsets weaker consumer spending. US inflation is projected to hit 3.6% in 2026, easing to 2.6% in 2027 with tariffs and higher energy prices weighing on household purchasing power and business costs.

China

China's growth is expected to slow to 4.5% this year and 4.2% in 2027, unchanged from June, as Beijing's curbs on excess industrial capacity weigh on investment even as consumption faces a gradual pick up in inflation.

Euro Zone

Euro zone growth is seen holding at 1.0% in both 2026 and 2027, with higher energy prices and interest rates weighing on activity before new defence spending initiatives provide support. 

Euro zone inflation is forecast at 3.0% this year and 2.9% in 2027, driven partly by a jump in natural gas prices as European storage levels sit at 15-year lows heading into the winter heating period.

Japan

Japan's economy is expected to grow 0.8% in 2026 and 0.7% in 2027, with rising policy rates and costlier energy imports offsetting strong business investment. Unlike other major economies, Japan's inflation is seen accelerating to 2.6% in 2027 from 1.8% this year, reflecting a tight labour market and strong wage growth.

Canada

Canada's 2026 growth forecast was cut to 0.9% from 1.2% in June while its 2027 outlook was lowered to 1.3% from 1.7% due to the new US tariffs on Canadian exports.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • AI‑led spending, especially in data centres and semiconductors, is bolstering growth resilience in 2026, particularly across the US, Japan, and Korea
  • Middle East‑induced energy and commodity shocks are intensifying, threatening to slow global growth to 3.0% in 2027 and elevate inflation
  • If energy jitters, El Niño, bond yields, or weak AI returns materialize, global growth could fall by up to 0.7pp and inflation rise by 1.1pp

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI investment impacting the global economy, according to the OECD?
The OECD reports that strong AI-led investment, particularly in infrastructure such as data centres and semiconductors, is helping prop up global growth, especially in the United States, Japan, and Korea.
What risk factors could threaten the current global growth outlook?
Potential threats include energy market instability from Middle East conflict, extreme weather due to El Niño, surging bond yields, and underwhelming AI investment returns.
How does the OECD's outlook differ for major economies like the US, China, the Euro zone, and Japan?
The US is seen maintaining steady growth due to AI investment. China's growth is expected to slow slightly due to industrial curbs. The Euro zone faces sluggish growth and inflation due to higher energy prices, while Japan anticipates modest growth and rising inflation from wage pressures.
How has the Middle East conflict affected global commodity prices and energy markets?
The OECD highlights that the ongoing Middle East conflict has led to a commodity price shock, with higher energy costs weighing on the global outlook through 2027.

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