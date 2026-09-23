Bosch Profit Margin Declines in 2026, Hit by Weak Auto Production and Charges

Bosch Group Financial Performance and Industry Challenges

By Ilona Wissenbach and Amir Orusov

Profitability Impacted by Automotive Sector Stagnation

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The world's top automotive supplier Bosch Group reported slightly lower profitability for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, as stagnant car production and one-off charges in its Mobility division weighed on earnings.

The German group said its operating profit margin fell to 4.6% in the first six months of the year, from 5.1% a year ago.

Impairment Charges and Electric Vehicle Adoption

Bosch said stagnant automotive production continued to pressure results, while profitability was also affected by impairment charges of €270 million ($308 million) on its production facilities, as global adoption of electric vehicles lagged behind earlier expectations.

Outlook and Strategic Response

The group confirmed its full-year outlook, but warned the economic environment was likely to remain uncertain in the second half, delaying investment decisions across many markets and maintaining intense competitive pressure.

Cost Reduction and Market Positioning

Bosch will remain focused on improving competitiveness and strengthening its market position for the rest of 2026, Chief Financial Officer Markus Forschner said in a statement. "Our goal is to further reduce costs and complexity."

Profitability Initiatives

Bosch has been stepping up efforts to improve profitability against the challenging industry backdrop. In April, it outlined measures to boost margins through stricter cost control and increased investment in new technologies.

Industry-Wide Pressures

The broader automotive supplier sector continues to grapple with high costs, weaker demand and geopolitical tensions. Conflicts in the Middle East have heightened concerns over energy prices and supply chain disruptions, which add further pressure to industry margins.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)