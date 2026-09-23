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German business activity grows in September, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German business activity grows in September, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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German Business Activity Sees Solid September Growth as PMI Reaches New High

September PMI Data Signals Robust Expansion in German Economy

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German business activity expanded solidly in September despite firms facing increased inflationary pressures, a preliminary business survey showed on Wednesday.   

PMI Index Performance and Economic Forecasts

The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index for Germany rose to 53.8 in September from 51.8 in August, posting its highest reading since October last year.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 51.8, unchanged from last month.

Understanding the Composite Index

The composite index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the euro zone's largest economy. A reading above the 50 mark signals growth.

Sector-Specific Performance

Service Sector Returns to Growth

"The flash data pointed to the strongest rise in business activity for almost a year, with the service sector finally rejoining manufacturing in growth territory," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The services PMI rose to 52.9 from 49.7, reaching a 7-month high and ending a five-month sequence of contraction. 

Manufacturing Sector Remains Resilient

The manufacturing PMI fell to 53.8 from 54.3 in the previous month, but remained in expansion territory.

Business Sentiment and Employment Trends

"German businesses reported further signs of resilience in September, with output growth picking up speed, expectations towards the outlook holding steady and employment rising for a second month running, all despite renewed pressure on the inflation front," Smith said.

Inflationary Pressures and Cost Increases

Input costs rose at the quickest rate for four months and one that was well above the long-run series average, with surveyed firms widely noting the impact of increased fuel prices and the cost of energy more generally. 

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite PMI rose to 53.8 in September from 51.8 in August, beating the Reuters consensus forecast of 51.8 and marking the highest level since October last year citeturn0search?
  • Services PMI jumped to 52.9 from 49.7, ending five months of contraction and hitting a 7‑month high citeturn0search?
  • Manufacturing PMI eased to 53.8 (from 54.3), but remained solidly in expansion territory citeturn0search?
  • Input costs rose at the fastest pace in four months, with firms citing higher fuel and energy prices as key drivers citeturn0search?
  • The composite gain reflects broader resilience: output growth accelerated, outlook held steady, and employment rose for a second consecutive month despite inflationary headwinds citeturn0search?

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the German PMI index reach in September?
The German S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index rose to 53.8 in September.
How did German services and manufacturing sectors perform?
The services PMI rose to 52.9, ending a contraction streak, while manufacturing fell slightly to 53.8 but remained in growth territory.
What challenges did German businesses face in September?
German businesses faced increased inflationary pressures, especially due to higher fuel and energy costs.
What does a PMI reading above 50 indicate?
A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in business activity.
What is the significance of the reported PMI figures?
The reported PMI figures indicate the strongest rise in German business activity in nearly a year, with both services and manufacturing expanding.

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