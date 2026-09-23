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Finance

UK media regulator investigates Pornhub over age checks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Regulation Online Safety UK News

UK Regulator Ofcom Probes Pornhub Over Age Verification and Child Protection

Ofcom's Investigation into Pornhub's Age Verification Measures

Background and Legal Requirements

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into whether adult content platform Pornhub has complied with its legal duties to prevent children from seeing pornography.

Under Britain's Online Safety Act, platforms are required to put in place age checks to prevent under-18s accessing pornographic content.

Pornhub's Age Verification Approach

Aylo, the service provider of Pornhub, said in May that Pornhub would rely on iPhone maker Apple's age-verification process to verify that users are over 18.

Concerns Raised by Ofcom

Ofcom said it was "concerned that Aylo may not have conducted sufficient due diligence and testing before implementing its new age assurance process".

Aylo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Our investigation will not make a determination on how Apple operates its age checks," Ofcom said in a statement.

Potential Consequences and Previous Actions

Ofcom has the power to fine a business up to £18 million ($23.93 million) or 10% of its qualifying worldwide revenue, or block non-compliant sites. It has already levied fines on adult content platforms totalling more than £1 million over age check failures.

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofcom opened an investigation into Aylo’s age‑verification implementation for Pornhub, questioning whether sufficient testing was carried out before deploying Apple’s system (ofcom.org.uk)
  • The investigation is under the UK’s Online Safety Act, which since 25 July 2025 requires ‘highly effective’ age assurance methods to block under‑18s from pornography, with fines up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue (ofcom.org.uk)
  • Ofcom has already fined other adult platforms over age-check failures—such as AVS Group’s £1 million fine—and continues monitoring compliance across the industry (ofcom.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ofcom investigating Pornhub?
Ofcom is investigating whether Pornhub has complied with legal duties to stop minors from accessing pornography, as required by the UK Online Safety Act.
What are the consequences for failing age checks on adult platforms?
Ofcom can fine platforms up to £18 million or 10% of worldwide revenue, or block non-compliant sites.
What age verification method does Pornhub use?
Pornhub relies on Apple's age-verification process to confirm users are over 18.
What concerns did Ofcom raise about Aylo's process?
Ofcom is concerned Aylo may not have conducted enough due diligence and testing before implementing its new age assurance process.
Has Ofcom fined other adult content platforms before?
Yes, Ofcom has already fined adult content sites over £1 million for age check failures.

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