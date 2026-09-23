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Officials changes Danube entry procedures to tackle Ukrainian shipping queue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Officials changes Danube entry procedures to tackle Ukrainian shipping queue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Ukraine Streamlines Danube Shipping Entry to Cut Grain Export Delays

Efforts to Improve Grain Export Efficiency via the Danube

New Vessel Clearance Procedures

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Authorities will begin clearing vessels bound for Danube ports via the Sulina Canal while they are still in the Black Sea, rather than processing them inside the canal, in an effort to eliminate a two-week queue, shippers said on Wednesday.

Impact of Black Sea Port Blockades

Most cargo shipments, including grain, have been rerouted through Ukraine's three Danube river ports after Russian attacks effectively blocked the country's Black Sea ports, which previously handled 90% of exports.

Advantages of the New System

"Benefits: more vessels can enter the canal during the day; vessels are not dependent on the berths in Sulina; less waiting and fewer unnecessary manoeuvres," said Katerina Kononenko, operations manager of Avalon shipping.

Challenges Facing Danube Shipping

Dozens of vessels have accumulated in the queue to enter the Sulina Canal because of bureaucratic procedures, a shortage of pilots and a sharp increase in traffic, with waiting times exceeding two weeks.

Grain Export Statistics and Economic Impact

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters.

Extended Delivery Times and Rising Costs

Shippers said this month that congestion and lengthy waits to enter the Danube and return to the Black Sea had extended grain delivery times from Ukraine to Egypt, a major importer, to more than a month from 12 days, threatening profitability.

Freight Rates and Shipping Costs

Consultancy ASAP Agri said this week that coaster freight rates for grain shipments from Ukraine's Danube ports had stabilised at about $100 per metric ton for deliveries to Egyptian ports.

Shipping costs stood at about $105 per ton on September 11, compared with $30 on July 11, when Ukraine's Black Sea ports were still operating.

Export Volumes

Ukrainian authorities have said the Danube ports could export at least 500,000 tons of grain a month.

Ukraine has exported about 930,000 tons of grain so far in September, down from 1.78 million tons in the same period of September 2025, official data show.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities now clear vessels at sea before Sulina Canal entry to boost daily canal throughput and reduce idle manoeuvres.
  • As of early September, some 80 vessels faced delays up to 17 days to access Danube ports, exacerbating logistical constraints.
  • Freight rates from Danube ports to Egypt have soared: from ~$30/ton in July to $100–110/ton in mid‑September, severely impacting export margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Danube port entry procedures being changed in Ukraine?
Authorities are clearing vessels in the Black Sea rather than inside the Sulina Canal to reduce a two-week queue and eliminate bottlenecks caused by increased traffic and bureaucracy.
How have Ukrainian grain shipments been affected by changes in Black Sea port access?
Most grain shipments have shifted to Danube ports due to Russian attacks blocking Black Sea ports, causing congestion and longer delivery times.
What impact have delays at the Danube ports had on freight costs?
Freight rates from Danube ports to Egypt rose to about $100 per ton, up from $30 when Black Sea ports were operational.
How much grain can Ukraine export via Danube ports each month?
Ukrainian authorities estimate that Danube ports can handle at least 500,000 tons of grain monthly.
What are the expected benefits of the new Danube entry procedures?
More vessels can enter daily, dependency on Sulina berths is reduced, waiting times shorten, and unnecessary manoeuvres decrease.

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