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Britain's JD Sports says Nike turnaround is only a matter of time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's JD Sports says Nike turnaround is only a matter of time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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JD Sports Finance Chief Says Nike Turnaround is a Matter of Time

Nike's Strategy and JD Sports' Perspective

By James Davey

Nike's Ongoing Turnaround Efforts

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nike is taking the right steps to revive its business and a turnaround is only a matter of time, said the finance chief of British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports, one of the U.S. group's largest customers.

Leadership and Strategic Refocus

Nike CEO Elliott Hill, nearly two years into his tenure at the helm of the company, has pushed to reset Nike's strategy by refocusing on key sports like soccer and running, by rebuilding wholesale relationships and by introducing new products. But Nike's shares have fallen 43% so far this year as investors grow impatient with his progress.

JD Sports' Confidence in Nike

"Much as there's a lot of talk about Nike, it's still the most popular brand out there and it's still a very strong brand," Dominic Platt, JD Sports' chief financial officer, told Reuters after the group published first half results on Wednesday.

"We think they're doing absolutely the right things," he said.

Performance and Product Resonance

JD was not frustrated with Nike's progress.

"What we do see is their performance ranges are coming through well - brands like Vomero, Pegasus are resonating well with customers, so it really is just a matter of time," Platt said.

"This is a big business and big businesses don't turn round in six months."

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • JD Sports remains confident in Nike’s recovery, citing strong performance in key running lines such as Vomero and Pegasus.
  • Nike CEO Elliott Hill has reset strategy around sports like soccer and running, and rebuilt wholesale ties to drive recovery.
  • Despite strategic progress, Nike's shares are down ~43% year‑to‑date amid challenges in China, Converse, and investor impatience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JD Sports' view on Nike's business turnaround?
JD Sports' finance chief believes Nike is taking the right steps and a turnaround is only a matter of time.
Why have Nike shares fallen in 2024?
Nike's shares have dropped 43% this year as investors grow impatient with the pace of its business recovery.
What strategies is Nike implementing for its revival?
Nike is refocusing on key sports, rebuilding wholesale relationships, and introducing new performance products.
How do JD Sports and its customers view Nike's performance product ranges?
JD Sports reports Nike products like Vomero and Pegasus are resonating well with customers.
What did JD Sports' CFO say about the timeline for Nike's turnaround?
JD Sports' CFO said big businesses do not turn around in six months and that patience is needed.

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