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Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Micron, Qualcomm Forecasts Drive Massive Rally in AI Chip Stocks

AI Chipmaker Stocks Surge on Strong Forecasts

By Noel Randewich

June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of chipmakers surged late on Wednesday, adding over $400 billion in market value after strong forecasts from Micron Technology and Qualcomm breathed fresh life into Wall Street's recently waning AI stock rally.

Micron Technology's Earnings and Market Impact

Micron surged 12% in extended trade after forecasting quarterly earnings above analysts' estimates, signaling that heavy investments in AI-related infrastructure will drive strong demand for its memory chips.

Competitors React to Micron's Performance

Western Digital, Sandisk and Seagate Technology, which compete with Micron, all jumped more than 8%.

Qualcomm's AI Strategy and Revenue Projections

Also after the bell, Qualcomm said it expects $15 billion in sales from its data center business by 2029 as it moves beyond its core smartphone chip business and shifts its focus to AI.

Broader Chipmaker Rally

Arm Holdings rallied about 6%, Marvell added almost 4% and Broadcom climbed 2%.

Applied Materials and ASML, which sell specialized manufacturing equipment to semiconductor companies, both rose more than 4%.

Market Context and Investor Sentiment

The blowout forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm follow recent worries on Wall Street that valuations for AI-related companies have become stretched following years of gains. The PHLX chip index tumbled 8% on Tuesday, with investors also concerned that massive spending to build AI data centers may take too long to pay off in the form of increased revenue and profits.

PHLX Chip Index Performance

Year-to-Date Gains and Recent Volatility

However, even after this week's weakness, the PHLX chip index remains up 90% so far in 2026. Not including its late-day rally on Wednesday, Micron has gained over 260% year to date.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Micron projects Q4 revenue of ~$50 billion vs. ~$43.6 billion consensus, highlighting robust AI memory demand (marketscreener.com).
  • Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non‑handset revenue target to $40 billion—including over $15 billion from data‑center AI infrastructure—boosting investor optimism (marketscreener.com).
  • Memory chip shortages persist amid surging AI infrastructure demand, underpinning elevated pricing and tight supply conditions (pcgamer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the $400 billion rally in AI chip stocks?
Strong earnings forecasts from Micron Technology and Qualcomm led to a surge in chipmaker shares, adding over $400 billion in market value.
How has the PHLX chip index performed in 2026?
Even after this week's dip, the PHLX chip index remains up 90% so far in 2026.

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