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UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Reckitt Agrees to Divest Russian Hygiene Business to Arnest Management LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Strategic Divestment in Russia

Overview of the Agreement

Details of the Divestiture

Parties Involved and Transaction Terms

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Friday that it has agreed to divest its Russian hygiene business to Arnest Management LLC for an undisclosed sum.

Reporting and Editorial Information

Contributors and Editors

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal to divest Reckitt’s Russian hygiene unit continues a long-running effort to exit the market begun after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (investing.com).
  • EU sanctions introduced in late 2025 severely restricted Reckitt’s ability to supply products and use its brands in Russia, contributing to a substantial decline in like‑for‑like revenue from that business (eu-assets.contentstack.com).
  • Russia accounted for around 2% of Reckitt’s Core net revenues, with the impacted categories representing less than half of that, underscoring the limited but painful scale of the hit to its emerging markets performance (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is selling its Russian hygiene business?
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group is selling its Russian hygiene business.
Who is buying Reckitt's Russian hygiene business?
Arnest Management LLC is acquiring Reckitt's Russian hygiene business.
Was the sale price of Reckitt's Russian business disclosed?
No, the sum involved in the divestment was not disclosed.
When was the Reckitt Russian divestment announced?
The divestment was announced on July 24.

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