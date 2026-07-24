Reckitt Agrees to Divest Russian Hygiene Business to Arnest Management LLC
Reckitt Benckiser Group's Strategic Divestment in Russia
Overview of the Agreement
Details of the Divestiture
Parties Involved and Transaction Terms
July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Friday that it has agreed to divest its Russian hygiene business to Arnest Management LLC for an undisclosed sum.
Reporting and Editorial Information
Contributors and Editors
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)