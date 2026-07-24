Coforge Secures $230 Million AI Transformation Deal With European Client

Overview of the Coforge AI-Led Business Transformation Deal

July 24 (Reuters) - India's Coforge said on Friday it had secured a five-year contract worth more than $230 million with a major European client, without naming the customer, for an AI-led business transformation program.

Key Details of the Agreement

Here are the details:

Scope and Technology Involved

• The IT services company said the engagement, one of its largest AI-led transformation deals in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-enabled software development to modernize the client's business operations

Expected Benefits and Outcomes

• The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange filing

Market Reaction

• Shares of Coforge extended gains to trade as much as 1.72% higher at a session high of 1,464.70 rupees after the company announced the contract

Industry Implications

• The deal reflects growing demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation as organizations move beyond pilot projects to broader AI adoption, Coforge's president and Europe business leader John Speight said

Expert Commentary

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)