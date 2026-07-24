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EU's Kallas questions US rationale for tariffs on bloc, seeks clarification - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's Kallas questions US rationale for tariffs on bloc, seeks clarification

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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EU's Kallas questions US rationale for tariffs on bloc, seeks clarification

EU Criticizes US Tariff Justifications and Seeks Further Dialogue

(Refiles to add missing dateline)

By Karen Lema

EU's Response to US Tariffs

MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas questioned Washington's rationale for imposing new tariffs on European goods, saying on Friday that allegations of shortcomings in the bloc's forced labour controls were unfounded.

Kallas Challenges Forced Labour Allegations

"You can't say that for the European Union," Kallas told Reuters on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Manila.

Comparison of Labour Laws

"If you compare our labour laws to the ones of the United States, I mean, we have paid vacations, we have very good labour conditions for our employees, so it's not really grounded," she added.

EU's Next Steps and Commitment to Trade Agreements

Kallas said the EU will seek clarification from Washington, adding that the bloc had honoured commitments under a transatlantic trade agreement reached last year and viewed the new tariffs as a shock.

Surprise Over US Actions

"We had a deal with America and we have kept to that deal, that side of the deal," she said. "That's why this is a negative surprise that this agreement is not kept."

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S., under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, imposed 10–12.5 % tariffs on 60 trading partners—including the EU—for allegedly failing to enforce forced‑labor bans (ustr.gov).
  • The EU contends it has strong labor protections—including paid vacations—that outweigh the U.S. rationale, and says it has fulfilled its side of last year’s transatlantic trade agreement (lemonde.fr).
  • EU leaders view the tariffs as a ‘negative surprise’ and intend to seek clarification from Washington, especially in light of their adherence to the agreement intended to stabilize trade relations (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US impose new tariffs on European goods?
The US cited alleged shortcomings in the EU's forced labour controls as the reason for the new tariffs on European goods.
What is the EU's response to the new US tariffs?
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rejected the US allegations and stated that the EU will seek clarification, emphasizing the bloc's strong labour laws.
Did the EU fulfill its transatlantic trade agreement commitments?
According to Kaja Kallas, the EU has honored its commitments under the transatlantic trade agreement reached last year.
How does Kallas compare EU and US labour conditions?
Kallas claims that the EU has paid vacations and good labour conditions, suggesting the US allegations are unfounded.
Where did the discussion between Kaja Kallas and reporters take place?
Kaja Kallas spoke to reporters on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Manila, Philippines.

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