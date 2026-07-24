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Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Neste Reports Q2 Core Profit Below Forecast Amid Record Margin in Renewables

Q2 Earnings and Performance Overview

Core Profit Results

July 24 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel maker and oil refiner Neste reported second-quarter core profit slightly below market expectations on Friday, while posting a record-high sales margin in its renewable products business.

Renewable Products Business

Record-High Sales Margin

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Core profit missed consensus by a modest margin while renewable product margins surged to record levels amid favorable diesel pricing and tight markets (inderes.fi)
  • High refining and renewable diesel margins—driven by Middle East supply disruptions—boosted overall profitability despite slightly softer volumes (inderes.fi)
  • Neste’s renewables capacity is expanding, with expectations to reach 6.8 million tonnes annually by 2027, positioning the company to benefit from sustained demand and premium margins (neste.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Neste report for its second-quarter core profit?
Neste reported a second-quarter core profit slightly below market expectations.
Which segment of Neste set a record in the second quarter?
Neste's renewable products business posted a record-high sales margin.
Where is Neste based?
Neste is a Finnish biofuel maker and oil refiner.

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