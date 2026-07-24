Neste Reports Q2 Core Profit Below Forecast Amid Record Margin in Renewables
Q2 Earnings and Performance Overview
Core Profit Results
July 24 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel maker and oil refiner Neste reported second-quarter core profit slightly below market expectations on Friday, while posting a record-high sales margin in its renewable products business.
Renewable Products Business
Record-High Sales Margin
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)