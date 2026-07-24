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UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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UK Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly by 1.0% in June, Beating Expectations

Overview of June Retail Sales Data and Market Reactions

Official Retail Sales Figures for June

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose by 1.0% in monthly terms in June, according to official figures published on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected a monthly fall of 0.3% in sales volumes.

Compared with a year earlier, volumes were 4.2% higher, against economists' expectations of a 2.3% rise.

Retailers' Performance and Consumer Demand Trends

Positive Updates from Major Retailers

Recent updates from major British retailers have painted a mixed picture of consumer demand. Supermarket group Sainsbury's said trading in its third quarter had improved, helped by the heatwave, while electricals retailer Currys reported "very solid" trading, with the soccer World Cup spurring demand for televisions and the hot weather causing a spike in demand for fans and air conditioning products.

Challenges Faced by Some Retailers

Sports Direct Owner Frasers' Warning

However, Sports Direct owner Frasers warned it was still feeling the impact of tough trading conditions, subdued consumer confidence and industry-wide excess inventory levels.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; additional reporting by James Davey)

Key Takeaways

  • June retail volumes rose 1.0% month‑on‑month vs expected –0.3%, showing stronger-than-anticipated consumer spending despite footfall declines (moneyweek.com)
  • Year-on-year volumes increased 4.2%, well above the 2.3% forecast, reflecting underlying resilience especially in non-food retail such as electronics and home goods (moneyweek.com)
  • Favourable weather and the soccer World Cup boosted demand for fans, air conditioners and TVs, though footfall fell 8% in June, suggesting shifts toward targeted purchases over discretionary trips (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK retail sales volumes rise in June?
UK retail sales volumes rose by 1.0% in June according to official figures published on Friday.
What did economists expect for UK retail sales in June?
Economists had expected a monthly fall of 0.3% in UK retail sales volumes.
How do June's retail sales compare to last year?
Retail sales volumes in June were 4.2% higher than a year earlier.
Which retailers reported improved trading in June?
Sainsbury's and Currys reported improved trading in June, benefiting from the heatwave and sporting events.
What challenges are UK retailers currently facing?
Retailers like Frasers are facing tough trading conditions, subdued consumer confidence, and excess inventory.

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