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Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Mapfre Estimates €25M Venezuela Quake Losses as Half-Year Profit Climbs

Mapfre's Financial Performance and Strategic Moves in 2024

By Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino

Venezuela Earthquake Impact

July 24 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Thursday that losses from the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela would be up to €25 million ($28.5 million), after its first-half net profit grew 9.4% despite storm-related claims in Spain and Portugal and negative currency effects in Turkey.

Profit Growth and Expansion Strategy

Growing profits and Mapfre's $1.54 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Safety Insurance, also announced on Thursday, underscore the company's ability to pursue expansion even as it absorbs geopolitical and catastrophe-related headwinds.

Catastrophe Losses and Regional Impacts

  • Catastrophe losses, aside from the February storms in Portugal and Spain, were limited in the first half of 2026
  • Result in Turkey was hit by Q1 floods, €14 million hyperinflation adjustment and 12.4% lira depreciation

Key Financial Highlights

  • Mapfre's half-year net profit rose to €624.2 million
  • Premiums rose 1.1% to €16.13 billion, driven by growth in life and health insurance
  • Non-life combined ratio, a profitability measure where a lower figure indicates better performance, improved to 92.8% from 93.1%
Outlook and Acquisition Benefits
  • Mapfre is cautiously optimistic for the second half and on track to meet 2024-2026 goals
  • Safety Insurance acquisition to boost net profit by 5% once fully integrated

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Venezuela quake losses capped at €25 million despite massive national destruction – World Bank pegs cost at US $19.6 billion (€17.3 billion) (mapfre.com).
  • First‑half net profit rose 9.4% to €624 million, premiums grew 1.1% to €16.13 billion, and non‑life combined ratio improved to 92.8% (mapfre.com).
  • Announcement of $1.54 billion all‑cash acquisition of Safety Insurance in the U.S. Northeast highlights Mapfre’s expansion strategy; expected to boost net profit by over 5% once integrated (mapfre.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Mapfre estimate in losses from the Venezuela earthquake?
Mapfre estimated losses from the June 24 Venezuela earthquakes at up to €25 million ($28.5 million).
How did Mapfre's first-half net profit perform?
Mapfre's first-half net profit rose 9.4% to €624.2 million despite catastrophe claims and currency effects.
What impact will the Safety Insurance acquisition have on Mapfre?
The acquisition of Safety Insurance is expected to boost Mapfre's net profit by 5% once fully integrated.
How did currency effects in Turkey affect Mapfre's results?
Mapfre's results in Turkey were negatively affected by Q1 floods, a €14 million hyperinflation adjustment, and a 12.4% lira depreciation.
What was the change in Mapfre's non-life combined ratio?
Mapfre's non-life combined ratio improved to 92.8% from 93.1%, indicating better profitability.

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