German Consumer Sentiment Drops Slightly in August Amid Pessimistic Outlooks

German Consumer Sentiment and Economic Expectations: Survey Insights

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to dip slightly going into August as households remain cautious about spending amid more pessimistic income expectations, a survey found on Friday.

Consumer Sentiment Index Results

The ‌consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions and the GfK market research institute, fell to -29.6 points in August from a revised -29.3 points the month before. In contrast, analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise slightly, to -28.5 points.

Expert Commentary

"Income prospects have seen another slight decrease, while the willingness to save has picked up moderately once again," said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM."The ongoing uncertainty means that many households remain cautious about spending."

Factors Stabilizing the Index

The overall index was stabilised by a moderate rise in households' willingness to buy, though that measure remains at a low level as existing uncertainties continue to weigh on it.

Key Survey Data

Consumer Climate Index Over Time

AUG 2026 JUL 2026 AUG 2025

Consumer climate -29.6 -29.3 -21.7

Consumer Climate Components

Consumer climate components JUL 2026 JUN 2026 JUL 2025

- economic expectations -6.3 -8.7 10.1

- income expectations -14.5 -12.2 15.2

- willingness to buy -9.9 -13.4 -9.2

- willingness to save 17.0 13.9 16.4

Survey Methodology and Interpretation

• The survey period was July 2-13, 2026.

• An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year earlier.

• According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

• The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

• The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

• The economic expectations index reflects respondents' assessment of the general economic situation over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)