Sabadell's Q2 Net Profit Jumps 28% on British Unit Sale in 2025
Financial Results and Impact of TSB Sale
Q2 Net Profit Performance
MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 28% from the same period in 2025 due to capital gains of €322 million from the sale of its British unit TSB.
Year-on-Year Comparison
The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of €624 million ($709.80 million) in the April to June period compared to €486 million in the same period last year, taking into account the contribution of TSB as the sale of its British unit was not closed until May 1.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €653 million.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8482 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)