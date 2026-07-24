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Sabadell's Q2 net profit rises 28% from same period in 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sabadell's Q2 net profit rises 28% from same period in 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Sabadell's Q2 Net Profit Jumps 28% on British Unit Sale in 2025

Financial Results and Impact of TSB Sale

Q2 Net Profit Performance

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 28% from the same period in 2025 due to capital gains of €322 million from the sale of its British unit TSB.

Year-on-Year Comparison

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of €624 million ($709.80 million) in the April to June period compared to €486 million in the same period last year, taking into account the contribution of TSB as the sale of its British unit was not closed until May 1.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €653 million.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8482 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

Key Takeaways

  • Sabadell completed the sale of its British unit TSB on May 1, 2026, generating a capital gain of just over €300 million and freeing up capital that bolstered Q2 results. (comunicacion.grupbancsabadell.com)
  • The extraordinary dividend of €0.50 per share, approved earlier and distributed on May 29, reflects the bank’s strategy to return excess capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. (comunicacion.grupbancsabadell.com)
  • Despite the sharp profit increase, reported net profit of €624 million fell short of analyst expectations around €653 million, indicating that investors remained cautious amid the one‑off benefits. (comunicacion.grupbancsabadell.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sabadell's net profit in the second quarter?
Sabadell reported a net profit of €624 million in the second quarter.
How much did Sabadell's net profit grow compared to last year?
Sabadell's Q2 net profit rose 28% compared to the same period in 2025.
What contributed to Sabadell's profit increase?
Profit increased mainly due to €322 million in capital gains from selling its British unit TSB.
When was the sale of TSB finalized?
The sale of Sabadell's British unit TSB was closed on May 1.
Did Sabadell meet analysts' profit expectations?
No, analysts expected a net profit of €653 million, higher than the reported €624 million.

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