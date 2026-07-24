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UK's Hyperoptic shifts focus to customer growth after reaching 2 million homes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Hyperoptic Refocuses on Customer Growth After Connecting 2 Million UK Homes

Hyperoptic's Network Expansion and Strategic Shift

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Hyperoptic, a British fibre broadband company majority owned by KKR, said on Friday its network had reached 2 million homes and businesses as it shifts its focus from expanding coverage to signing up more customers.

Subscriber Growth and Financial Performance

Chief Executive Dana Tobak, who co-founded the company in 2011, said subscribers grew 18% in 2025 to more than 440,000, helping drive a 22% rise in annual revenue to £139 million ($185 million). Continued growth in the first half of 2026 had put core earnings on track to exceed £110 million this year, up from £69 million in 2025.

Focus on Customer Take-Up

With most of its planned network now built, the company is focusing on increasing take-up.

Approach to Urban Developments

Hyperoptic connects high-rise buildings and new urban developments. It began by serving London before expanding to other cities. 

"When we do a new build, we do the complete installation, including the customer equipment and fibre termination," Tobak said. "That, to us, is the trade-off because we get 70% take-up." 

Penetration Rates and Market Comparison

Hyperoptic targets average penetration of 35%, up from 31% in 2025. Mature parts of its network already achieve more than 60%, while new-build developments exceed 70%, it said.

Britain's biggest broadband provider BT said on Thursday it had achieved 40% take-up across its Openreach nationwide fibre network.

Competitive Landscape

Tobak said Hyperoptic competed with Openreach in 95% of new build developments, but customers appreciated being able to connect immediately without waiting for an engineer visit or a router to arrive.

Hyperoptic is one of Britain's longest standing altnets, or alternative networks, alongside the likes of London-focused Community Fibre and the biggest, CityFibre.

Industry Consolidation and Ownership

Heavy investment by private equity and infrastructure funds earlier this decade left many altnets carrying significant debt, while competition squeezed returns, triggering a wave of consolidation.

Earlier this year, nexfibre, co-owned by Virgin Media O2's parent companies, agreed to buy Netomnia for £2 billion.

The Financial Times reported last month that KKR had contacted potential buyers for Hyperoptic.

Future Strategy and Potential Deals

Tobak, however, said Hyperoptic's strategy was not dependent on any deal. "If and when there is an opportunity that makes sense because it builds value, I think KKR will be leading it," she said.

($1 = 0.7518 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperoptic’s network now covers 2 million homes – the build phase is largely complete; focus now turns to boosting take‑up from 31 % to 35 % average, with mature areas exceeding 60 % penetration.
  • Subscribers grew 18 % in 2025 to over 440,000, driving a 22 % climb in revenue to £139 million and core earnings on track to exceed £110 million in 2026.
  • The UK altnet market faces consolidation pressure: nexfibre’s £2 billion takeover of Netomnia is part of broader M&A trends, while Hyperoptic remains strategically independent but KKR may explore value‑enhancing deals.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many homes and businesses does Hyperoptic's network reach in the UK?
Hyperoptic's network now reaches 2 million homes and businesses across the UK.
What is Hyperoptic's current customer base and revenue growth?
Subscribers grew 18% in 2025 to over 440,000, driving a 22% rise in annual revenue to £139 million.
What is Hyperoptic's target for average penetration across its network?
Hyperoptic aims for an average penetration rate of 35%, up from 31% in 2025.
How does Hyperoptic compete with BT's Openreach?
Hyperoptic competes with Openreach in 95% of new build developments, offering immediate connections for customers.
Is Hyperoptic planning any mergers or acquisitions?
While KKR has contacted potential buyers, Hyperoptic's current strategy isn't dependent on any deal.

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