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ECB in good position to respond to energy price shock, Nagel says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB in good position to respond to energy price shock, Nagel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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ECB Well Positioned to Respond to Energy Price Shock, Nagel States

ECB's Response to Energy Price Volatility

Current Position and Recent Decisions

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is in a good position to respond to surging energy prices and should take incoming data on board before deciding whether to raise interest rates in September, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

The ECB left rates unchanged on Thursday but offered strong clues that a hike in September is likely since oil prices  are back around $100 a barrel and natural gas prices are also surging.

Statements from Bundesbank President Nagel

"The rate hike in June already put us in a good position from which we can monitor further developments closely," Nagel said in a statement. 

"We are seeing in the Middle East that the situation remains highly fragile," he added. "We are still facing intense uncertainty."

ECB Policy Deliberations

Lagarde's Perspective and Board Consensus

While ECB President Christine Lagarde said that a rate hike was debated on Thursday, the decision to stay on hold was unanimous, partly because the energy price surge is not generating second-round inflation impacts. 

Future Outlook and Data Analysis

Nagel said the ECB should not pre-commit to any rate move and should instead analyse the large volume of data coming before its next meeting on September 10.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's current stance on interest rates?
The ECB left rates unchanged but signaled a potential rate hike in September due to rising energy prices.
Why is the ECB concerned about energy prices?
Surging oil and natural gas prices are creating uncertainty and could impact inflation and economic policy.
What did Bundesbank President Nagel say about the ECB's position?
Nagel stated the ECB is in a good position to monitor developments and should avoid pre-committing to rate moves.
When will the ECB consider its next interest rate move?
The ECB will analyze incoming data before its next meeting on September 10 to decide on potential rate changes.
Is the recent energy price surge causing inflation impacts?
Currently, the energy price surge is not generating second-round inflation impacts, according to ECB officials.

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