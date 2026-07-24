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Signify posts in-line second-quarter sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Signify posts in-line second-quarter sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Signify Posts Q2 Sales in Line with Expectations, Upholds 2026 Margin Outlook

Signify Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

July 24 (Rtrs) - Signify reported second-quarter sales that met expectations on Friday and confirmed its 2026 profit margin outlook.

The world's biggest lightmaker is still battling weak demand across both its professional and consumer businesses, even as cost cuts and a shrinking workforce help keep its 2026 margin target intact.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Q2 sales reached 1.33 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in the April-June period, in line with a company-provided consensus.

Performance by Business Division

  • Professional Business

    Signify's Professional business, its largest division, posted sales of 886 million euros, down 4.8% from a year earlier.

  • Consumer Business

    The Consumer business, which includes Philips Hue smart lighting products, reported sales of 285 million euros, down 3.7% from a year earlier.

Workforce and Operational Efficiency

Signify had 25,866 employees at the end of June, compared with 26,008 at the end of March and 29,456 a year earlier.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Second‑quarter sales of €1.33 billion were in line with company‑provided consensus, reflecting ongoing market softness yet meeting expectations.
  • Professional division sales fell 4.8% year‑on‑year to €886 million, and Consumer (including Philips Hue) dropped 3.7% to €285 million.
  • Workforce shrank to 25,866 employees in June from 29,456 a year earlier, as cost‑cutting and restructuring help preserve the 2026 adjusted EBITA margin outlook of 7.5–8.5%.
  • Earlier in January, Signify launched a €180 million cost‑reduction plan targeting 900 job cuts to protect margins amid weak demand. (Reuters, Jan 30) (sahmcapital.com)
  • At its June Capital Markets Day, Signify reaffirmed a medium‑term ambition toward a circa 10% adjusted EBITA margin and 7–8% free‑cash‑flow by 2029. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Signify's Q2 sales figures?
Signify reported Q2 sales of 1.33 billion euros ($1.51 billion), meeting company-provided consensus.
Did Signify confirm its 2026 profit margin outlook?
Yes, Signify confirmed its 2026 profit margin target despite weak demand across its businesses.
How did Signify's Professional business perform in Q2?
The Professional business posted sales of 886 million euros, down 4.8% from a year earlier.
What was the performance of Signify's Consumer business?
The Consumer business, including Philips Hue, had sales of 285 million euros, down 3.7% year-on-year.
Has Signify reduced its workforce recently?
Yes, Signify's workforce decreased to 25,866 at the end of June from 29,456 a year earlier.

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