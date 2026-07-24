GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Volkswagen revises down 2026 sales forecast after Q2 profit slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen revises down 2026 sales forecast after Q2 profit slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Volkswagen scraps hopes for 2026 sales growth as restructuring looms

Volkswagen Revises Revenue Forecast Amid Restructuring Plans

By Rachel More

Revenue and Profit Outlook

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen no longer expects revenue to grow this year, the company said on Friday, scrapping its previous forecast and setting the stage for a radical overhaul to shield the group against costly tariffs and intensifying competition from China.

The announcement came with second-quarter results showing a 9.5% profit slump, with CEO Oliver Blume pushing for a radical restructuring of the company, including a proposed 100,000 job cuts, to make it more cost-competitive.

Sales Revenue and Operating Margin

Volkswagen now expects a decline of up to 3% in sales revenue this year, having previously forecast growth of up to 3%. The company maintained its forecast for an operating margin in the range of 4.0 to 5.5%.

Performance of Subsidiaries and Analyst Expectations

The German auto group, which includes subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, reported a operating profit of €3.5 billion ($3.98 billion) in the April-to-June period.

Analyst Projections

Analysts had expected a slight improvement on the same quarter last year, forecasting a €3.9 billion result in a poll conducted by Visible Alpha.

Challenges and Industry Environment

The group managed to offset "continued unavoidable headwinds in the double-digit billions" in the first half of 2026, Blume said.

External Pressures

"At the same time, the environment for the automotive industry remains extremely challenging," he said, pointing to geopolitical crises, trade conflicts, high regulatory requirements, volatile markets and intensified competition.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 operating profit dropped 9.5% year‑on‑year to €3.5 billion (≈ $3.98 billion), prompting a sales forecast downgrade. “Reuters” extra context confirms margin pressures from tariffs, China, electrification costs. (volkswagen-group.com)
  • Global vehicle deliveries in Q2 fell 8.6%, the steepest in four years, driven by a steep downturn in China, despite growth in North America and Europe. (investing.com)
  • Before the revision, Volkswagen had projected 2026 sales revenue to grow 0–3%; now it expects up to a 3% decline amid sustained tariff risks, weak Chinese demand and costs of EV transition. (volkswagen-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Volkswagen's Q2 2024 operating profit fall?
Volkswagen's operating profit for Q2 2024 dropped 9.5% to €3.5 billion.
Which Volkswagen subsidiaries are mentioned in the report?
Porsche and Audi are the Volkswagen subsidiaries mentioned in the article.
Who reported and edited the article?
The article was reported by Rachel More and edited by Miranda Murray.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs

European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs

Image for Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate

Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate

Image for Analysis-AstraZeneca 'magic' faces rare test after trial failure, share slide

Analysis-AstraZeneca 'magic' faces rare test after trial failure, share slide

Image for Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast

Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast

Image for Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy

Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy

Image for UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June

UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows
Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows
Image for UK's Hyperoptic shifts focus to customer growth after reaching 2 million homes
UK's Hyperoptic shifts focus to customer growth after reaching 2 million homes
Image for UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business
UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business
Image for Exclusive-Nestle pushes for simpler US food labels to shed 'Frankenstein' ingredients image
Exclusive-Nestle pushes for simpler US food labels to shed 'Frankenstein' ingredients image
Image for German consumer sentiment dips slightly into August, survey finds
German consumer sentiment dips slightly into August, survey finds
Image for Switzerland disputes US forced labour claims as new tariffs take effect
Switzerland disputes US forced labour claims as new tariffs take effect
Image for Signify posts in-line second-quarter sales
Signify posts in-line second-quarter sales
Image for India's Coforge secures over $230 million AI transformation contract with European client
India's Coforge secures over $230 million AI transformation contract with European client
Image for Sabadell's Q2 net profit rises 28% from same period in 2025
Sabadell's Q2 net profit rises 28% from same period in 2025
Image for ECB in good position to respond to energy price shock, Nagel says
ECB in good position to respond to energy price shock, Nagel says
Image for US weapons makers confront Europe's drive for local control
US weapons makers confront Europe's drive for local control
Image for HSBC sells Singapore insurance unit to Allianz in $2.1 billion deal
HSBC sells Singapore insurance unit to Allianz in $2.1 billion deal
View All Finance Posts