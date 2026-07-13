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Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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UK Consumer Spending Climbs in June as World Cup and Heatwave Boost Sales

June Retail and Consumer Spending Trends in the UK

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A heatwave and the men's soccer World Cup drove up consumer spending in Britain in June, according to data published on Tuesday.

Impact of Weather and World Cup on Retail Sales

Barclays and the British Retail Consortium said the hot weather boosted sales of clothing, electrical fans and air-conditioning units while pubs reported strong trade on England's matchdays at the World Cup.

Key Findings from Industry Reports

The reports showed:

BRC Retail Sales Data

• The BRC's measure of total retail sales rose by 1.9% in June compared with June 2025, in line with its 12-month average

• Non-food sales grew by 1.2%, double the 12-month average increase and helped by online shopping, BRC said

Expert Insights and Economic Risks

• Sarah Bradbury, chief executive of the Institute of Grocery Distribution, said hot weather and the World Cup could boost confidence in July again but political uncertainty and the impact of the Iran war on food prices posed risks further ahead

Barclays Consumer Spending and Confidence

• Barclays' broader gauge of consumer spending also rose by 1.9% with growth in essential spending up by 2.2%, its biggest increase in 14 months

• Travel spending stabilised after big falls in April and May when the industry was hit by worries about the Iran war

• Barclays' measure of consumers' confidence in their finances stabilised

Survey Periods

• The BRC survey covered the period of May 31-July 4 while the Barclays spending data was May 23-June 19.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Total retail sales in June rose 1.9% year-on-year, with non‑food sales up 1.2%, aided by online shopping
  • Hot weather and World Cup matches lifted demand for clothing, fans, air‑conditioning and pub trade
  • Barclays reported a 1.9% rise in overall spending and 2.2% increase in essential spending—the highest in 14 months, while travel spending stabilised after earlier pandemic‑linked declines

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the World Cup impact consumer spending in the UK?
The World Cup boosted spending, especially in pubs on matchdays and increased sales of clothing and electrical fans.
What was the increase in UK retail sales in June?
Total retail sales rose by 1.9% in June compared with the previous year according to the BRC.
Where was growth in essential spending observed?
Barclays reported a 2.2% rise in essential spending, its largest in 14 months.
How did the heatwave affect British retail sales?
The heatwave boosted sales of summer-related goods like clothing, fans, and air-conditioning units.
What risks to consumer confidence were mentioned?
Political uncertainty and the impact of the Iran war on food prices were cited as risks to consumer confidence.

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