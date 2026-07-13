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Finance

Spire Healthcare chair could step down within months, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Spire Healthcare Chair Ian Cheshire Expected to Step Down Within Months

Leadership Transition at Spire Healthcare

Ian Cheshire's Upcoming Departure

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare chair Ian Cheshire will step down in the coming months and could be replaced by one of the company's existing non-executive directors, Sky News reported on Monday.

Announcement Timeline

Spire will announce the departure as early as Tuesday morning, the report added.

Verification and Comments

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Spire declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Sir Ian Cheshire has chaired Spire Healthcare since March 2021 and also serves as chair of Landsec and was recently chosen as chair of Ofcom (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Spire is undergoing a strategic review amid takeover interest and a 250p/share non‑binding proposal from Toscafund, with a deadline extension to August 6 2026 (tradingview.com)
  • Any potential leadership change comes during heightened activity: investor pressure, strategic offers, and ongoing scrutiny of management’s plans to deliver shareholder value (news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to step down at Spire Healthcare?
Spire Healthcare chair Ian Cheshire is expected to step down in the coming months.
When will Spire Healthcare announce the chair's departure?
The departure could be announced as early as Tuesday morning according to Sky News.
Who could replace Ian Cheshire as Spire Healthcare chair?
One of the company's existing non-executive directors could replace Ian Cheshire.
Did Spire Healthcare comment on the report?
Spire Healthcare declined to comment on the chair's possible departure.

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