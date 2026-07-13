Spire Healthcare Chair Ian Cheshire Expected to Step Down Within Months
Leadership Transition at Spire Healthcare
Ian Cheshire's Upcoming Departure
July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare chair Ian Cheshire will step down in the coming months and could be replaced by one of the company's existing non-executive directors, Sky News reported on Monday.
Announcement Timeline
Spire will announce the departure as early as Tuesday morning, the report added.
Verification and Comments
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Spire declined to comment.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)