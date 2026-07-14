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Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar steady before US inflation data, yen under pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Dollar Remains Steady as Inflation Data Looms and Yen Faces Intervention Risk

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Market Overview and Key Economic Drivers

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with Middle East tensions lifting oil prices while the yen held a soft tone amid caution over possible intervention and after policymakers' comments on state pension fund allocations.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was flat at 101.27.

Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

Inflation risks remain in the spotlight with the release of U.S. June CPI data on Tuesday, June PPI gauges the following day, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first semiannual testimony before Congress.

Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices

Concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and Iran returned to the fore, with President Donald Trump saying on Monday Washington was reinstating a naval blockade on Tehran and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open for a fee following fresh exchanges of missile and drone strikes.

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults at the weekend, with Tehran striking U.S. facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Oil prices rose more than 9% to a one-month high on Monday. Both U.S. West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude futures rose more than 2% to their highest since mid-June in early Tuesday trading.

Major Currency Movements

The euro was stable against the dollar at $1.1383 and sterling traded at $1.3347.

Fed Policy and Rate Hike Expectations

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise "in the near term" if data shows inflation remaining well above the central bank's 2% target. 

A core CPI reading of 0.3% or higher would likely imply, depending on PPI data due later in the week, that the Fed's preferred core PCE deflator is also running at 0.3% or above, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, in a podcast.

"That may well be a trigger for a Fed rate hike as early as the July meeting," Attrill said. 

Economists' median estimate for the June core CPI was 0.2% growth month-on-month.

Fed funds futures are pricing in about 30 basis points of rate hikes by the U.S. central bank this year, according to LSEG data.

Yen Under Pressure Again

Intervention Risks and Policy Comments

The Japanese yen was roughly flat against the greenback at 162.40 per dollar, putting traders back on alert for possible intervention from authorities in Tokyo as the Japanese currency continues to languish at 40-year lows. 

"Japanese authorities appear to have softened their tolerance a touch, though they remain vigilant and have indicated that further forceful intervention is on the cards should we see another dramatic move from here," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, a British payment firm.

Pension Fund Allocations and Market Impact

The Japanese yen slipped against the dollar on Monday after Reuters reported that Tokyo had no imminent plans to change the asset allocations of its state pension funds, tempering expectations of near-term support for domestic assets.

The yen and Japanese bonds had rallied on Friday after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the government would seek ways to encourage pension funds, including the Government Pension Investment Fund, to make greater investments in Japanese financial assets.

Other Currency and Crypto Market Moves

The Australian dollar last traded at $0.6915 versus the greenback. New Zealand's kiwi gained 0.24% versus the dollar to $0.5762.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.23% to $62,293.66. Ether was up 0.56% at $1,775.54.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Market awaits US June CPI release which may influence near‑term Fed policy expectations (kiplinger.com).
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted oil prices, providing additional support to the US dollar (Reuters context).
  • The yen is trading near ¥162 per dollar — a level viewed as a likely intervention threshold, putting Tokyo on alert amid a shifting stance on FX messaging (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar steady before inflation data?
The dollar steadied as investors await key US inflation data releases, which could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions.
What is causing pressure on the Japanese yen?
The yen is under pressure due to concerns over possible intervention by Japanese authorities and after comments about state pension fund allocations.
How did Middle East tensions affect oil prices?
Escalating tensions and renewed threats in the Middle East, including US-Iran exchanges, led to a significant increase in oil prices.
What impact could the latest inflation data have on Fed policy?
If inflation readings remain high, it may trigger a Federal Reserve rate hike, possibly as early as the upcoming July meeting.
How did other currencies perform against the dollar?
The euro and sterling remained stable while the Australian and New Zealand dollars posted slight gains against the greenback.

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