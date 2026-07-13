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Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ahead of likely exit, UK's Reeves defends record and stresses stability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Banking UK Politics Economy Government

Rachel Reeves Highlights UK Financial Stability Ahead of Likely Ministerial Exit

Overview of Recent Developments in UK Financial Leadership

Rachel Reeves Defends Economic Decisions

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves, likely to be replaced this month once Andy Burnham becomes prime minister, stressed the need for stability in the public finances and defended her decisions in remarks published on Tuesday.

Reeves said Britain's economy was strong because of choices she had made since the Labour Party came to power under Keir Starmer two years ago, adding that there had been progress in delivering on promises of change.

Emphasis on Stability and Credibility

"That change is only possible if we maintain the credibility that we have earned, and the stability that we have built, with growth and opportunity in every town, city and region of the UK," Reeves said in a preview of her annual Mansion House speech to the finance industry.

Andy Burnham Poised to Succeed Reeves

Burnham is expected to be formally announced as Labour leader on Friday and will be officially named as prime minister on July 20.

Burnham's Economic Vision

The former Greater Manchester mayor has set out ambitions to spur "good growth in every postcode", accelerate the decentralising of power away from London and increase the stock of social housing.

Fiscal Policy Continuity

Burnham has said his plans will stay within the existing fiscal rules set out by Reeves and his party's 2024 election manifesto that ruled out tax hikes on working people.

Assessment of UK Economic Performance

Britain's economic performance under Reeves fell short of early hopes to "kickstart" economic growth, although it has outpaced European counterparts in the Group of Seven advanced economies since mid-2024, while lagging behind the U.S. and Canada.

Reeves' successor looks unlikely to have an easier task. A weakening growth outlook and rising inflationary pressure, the latter compounded by renewed conflict in the Middle East, are weighing on the public finances.

Future Economic Relationships and Leadership Prospects

Focus on EU Relations and Technology

In her speech, Reeves will reassert her belief in building the closest possible economic relationship with the European Union and backing Britain's adoption of AI technology, the finance ministry said.

Potential Successors to Reeves

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Reeves, who is Britain's first female chancellor of the exchequer.

Pat McFadden, secretary of state for work and pensions, and Wes Streeting, a former health secretary, are also in the running.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Reeves credited strong economic performance and G7-leading growth under her stewardship.
  • She emphasized the importance of maintaining fiscal credibility and regional growth amid transition.
  • Ed Miliband is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace her as Chancellor, though Reeves’ supporters argue stability argues for her retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rachel Reeves likely to be replaced as UK finance minister?
Rachel Reeves is expected to be replaced because Andy Burnham is set to become prime minister, and new leaders often appoint their own finance ministers.
What has Rachel Reeves emphasized in her recent remarks?
Reeves emphasized the importance of stability and credibility in UK public finances and defended her economic decisions.
How has the UK economy performed under Reeves?
The UK economy has outpaced European G7 counterparts since mid-2024 but has lagged behind the U.S. and Canada.
Who are the potential successors to Rachel Reeves?
Ed Miliband, Pat McFadden, and Wes Streeting are among the favourites to succeed Reeves as finance minister.
What are Andy Burnham's economic goals as incoming prime minister?
Andy Burnham aims to drive good growth across all regions, decentralize power, and boost social housing while following existing fiscal rules.

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