GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK two-year gilt yield hits 1-month high as Iran and US clash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Two-Year Gilt Yield Reaches One-Month High After US-Iran Gulf Clashes

Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions and Impact on UK Gilt Yields

Overview of Recent Gulf Clashes

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds jumped to its highest level in more than a month on Monday as U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks in the Gulf, pushing up global oil prices.

Movement in UK Two-Year Gilt Yields

Britain's two-year gilt yield - which is sensitive to speculation about official interest rates - was up by 11 basis points on the day at 4.349% at 1453 GMT, its highest since June 11.

Interest Rate Expectations

Investors were fully pricing a quarter-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England in November. On Friday, a hike was fully priced for December.

Market Commentary

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Renewed US–Iran conflict triggered sharp oil price gains, putting upward pressure on inflation expectations and short‑dated gilt yields. (theguardian.com)
  • Two‑year gilt yield climbed ~11 to 15 bps to about 4.35%, its highest since June 11, as investors priced in a November BoE rate hike and pushed December tightening expectations higher. (theguardian.com)
  • UK is especially vulnerable to oil shocks due to reliance on energy imports; previous Middle East tensions triggered similar volatility in gilt yields and borrowing costs. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK two-year gilt yield rise?
The yield rose due to heightened tensions between Iran and the US, leading to increased oil prices and market speculation about interest rates.
What is the current UK two-year gilt yield?
As of July 13, the UK two-year gilt yield was 4.349%.
How have investor expectations for Bank of England rate hikes changed?
Investors have moved expectations forward, now fully pricing a quarter-point rate increase by the Bank of England in November instead of December.
What external events influenced UK gilt yields?
Missile and drone exchanges between US and Iranian forces in the Gulf drove oil prices up, affecting gilt yields.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme

UK agrees deal to join EU Ukraine Support Loan scheme

Image for Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant

Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant

Image for Exclusive-Shein executive chairman to step down as IPO nears completion, sources say

Exclusive-Shein executive chairman to step down as IPO nears completion, sources say

Image for Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch

Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch

Image for Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Image for Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work
Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work
Image for US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's
US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's
Image for JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports
JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports
Image for EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather
EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather
Image for Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal
Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal
Image for EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
Image for Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Image for Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Image for How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
Image for Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Image for Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
View All Finance Posts