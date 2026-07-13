UK Two-Year Gilt Yield Reaches One-Month High After US-Iran Gulf Clashes
Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions and Impact on UK Gilt Yields
Overview of Recent Gulf Clashes
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds jumped to its highest level in more than a month on Monday as U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks in the Gulf, pushing up global oil prices.
Movement in UK Two-Year Gilt Yields
Britain's two-year gilt yield - which is sensitive to speculation about official interest rates - was up by 11 basis points on the day at 4.349% at 1453 GMT, its highest since June 11.
Interest Rate Expectations
Investors were fully pricing a quarter-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England in November. On Friday, a hike was fully priced for December.
Market Commentary
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)