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Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Central Asia feels the pinch of Russia's fuel crunch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Central Asia

Central Asia Struggles as Russian Refinery Attacks Spark Fuel Shortages

Impact of Russian Fuel Disruptions on Central Asia

Fuel Shortages Ripple Across the Region

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Fuel shortages in Russia, triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries, have reached Central Asian countries, which are dependent on supplies from Russia, traders and fuel market participants said.

Sharp Decline in Fuel Exports

According to the sources, jet fuel exports by rail to Central Asia and Afghanistan slumped by over 92% in June from May to just 3,800 metric tons, while supplies of gasoline dropped by 34% to 99,300 tons.

Diesel Exports Show Contrasting Trend

Nevertheless, diesel exports rose in June to 237,700 tons from 167,500 tons in May, traders said. 

Year-on-Year Export Trends

Despite the wider drop in June, Russian fuel exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan rose by 7% in the first half of 2026 from a year ago to 3.82 million tons. Last year, Russian fuel exports to the region rose by 19%.

Key Suppliers and Market Players

Russian oil major Rosneft accounted for almost half of the gasoline supplies. Other suppliers include Gazpromneftekhim Salavat and Gazprom Neft. 

Causes and Consequences of the Fuel Crisis

Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, in an attempt to undermine Moscow's war efforts. 

Domestic Impact in Russia

A decline in oil refining resulted in a fuel crunch across Russia, with long queues forming at the filling stations, while gasoline and diesel prices significantly increased.

Central Asian Responses and Future Outlook

Efforts to Secure Alternative Supplies

Tajikistan's energy minister said last week that the country had around 60 days' worth of fuel reserves and was in talks with neighbours to guarantee future supplies. Kyrgyzstan also asked neighbours for help with fuel supplies earlier this month.

Russian Export Restrictions

Russia has introduced a ban on exports of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, excluding supplies under inter-governmental deals.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone campaign has knocked roughly a quarter of Russia’s refining capacity offline, triggering domestic fuel shortages and export bans (thedailybeast.com).
  • In June, jet fuel exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan plunged over 92%, and gasoline exports dropped 34%, though diesel exports rose, amid Russia’s ban on fuel exports outside inter‑governmental deals (internazionale.it).
  • Highly import‑dependent countries—Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan—are scrambling to diversify supplies, approaching neighbours like Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as domestic stocks dwindle (e.g., stocks cover only 30‑60 days) (asiaplus.news).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there fuel shortages in Central Asia?
Fuel shortages in Central Asia are due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, which have drastically reduced fuel exports from Russia.
How much did Russian jet fuel exports to Central Asia drop in June?
Jet fuel exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan slumped by over 92% in June compared to May, falling to just 3,800 metric tons.
What measures are Central Asian countries taking to address the fuel crunch?
Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are negotiating with neighboring countries and seeking assistance to secure fuel supplies and maintain reserves.
Which companies are major suppliers of Russian gasoline to Central Asia?
Rosneft supplies almost half of the gasoline, with Gazpromneftekhim Salavat and Gazprom Neft also acting as significant suppliers.
What has been the impact of Russia’s export restrictions?
Russia’s ban on exports of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel (excluding inter-governmental deals) has contributed to regional shortages and rising prices.

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