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Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bosch begins sample production at its first US semiconductor plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Bosch Launches US Semiconductor Plant, Boosting Domestic Chip Production

By Nora Eckert

Bosch’s Investment in US Semiconductor Manufacturing

Background and Strategic Expansion

DETROIT, July 13 (Reuters) - German auto component and chip maker Bosch is beginning sample production at its first U.S. semiconductor factory, the company said Monday, finalizing a $225 million agreement with the U.S. Commerce Department to strengthen domestic manufacturing of silicon carbide chips.

Some automakers and parts suppliers have expanded manufacturing in the United States under President Donald Trump, seeking to avoid costly tariffs and protect against geopolitical disruptions. Chip shortages sparked industry-wide turmoil during COVID-19, exposing the sector's heavy dependence on a small group of suppliers in Europe and Asia.

Acquisition and Reconfiguration of Roseville Plant

Bosch bought the chip plant in Roseville, California in 2023 from TSI Semiconductors and reconfigured it, at a total cost of $2 billion including the Commerce Department funds, and will begin commercial production later this year.

Trade Agreements and Supply Chain Security

Paul Thomas, president and CEO of Bosch in North America, told Reuters that ​the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade was part of the reason Bosch had increased its investment in the U.S. chip sector, as companies there seek more developed domestic supply chains.

"It was a really good location for us and we thought it was the right thing to do," Thomas said, citing the importance of semiconductors in the national security edict. Automakers want to work with companies "that can continue to supply from a robust nature near to them," he added.

Government Support and Industry Impact

CHIPS Program and Federal Funding

The $225 million in funding comes from the Commerce Department's CHIPS Program Office, created under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains.

“The Trump Administration is committed to developing a secure supply chain here in the United States that will enable continued innovation and competitive leadership in industries of national and economic security importance,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in a statement.

Silicon Carbide Chips: Applications and Market Demand

Role in Electric Vehicles

Unlike the chips used for vehicle infotainment systems or advanced driver-assistance features, silicon carbide chips are mainly used to manage high-voltage electricity. In EVs, they help move power from the battery to the motor more efficiently, reducing heat and energy losses while improving driving range and charging performance.

Broader Applications and Future Outlook

Data Centers and Energy Storage

Outside of the automotive industry, these chips can also be used to power data centers, Thomas said. Some automakers and suppliers are leaning more into this side of the business, producing energy storage system batteries to help support the AI boom. 

Market Timing and Defense Applications

While these chips are in higher demand for electric vehicles, sales of which have lagged, uses for hybrid vehicles and defense applications also make the investment timely, Thomas said.

Bosch’s Long-Term Commitment

Bosch plans to strengthen its U.S. operations through up to $7.5 billion in investments until 2031, it said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Bosch acquired and is transforming the Roseville wafer fab (formerly TSI Semiconductors) with a total investment of about $1.9 billion, aided by up to $225 million in CHIPS Act support (bosch-semiconductors.com).
  • Sample production has now commenced in 2026, with full commercial SiC chip output on 200 mm wafers planned later this year (bosch-semiconductors.com).
  • This U.S. fab will become a strategic node in Bosch’s global SiC manufacturing network, significantly enhancing domestic EV and power-semicondutor supply chains (commerce.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bosch producing at its first US semiconductor plant?
Bosch is starting sample production of silicon carbide chips at its first US semiconductor factory in Roseville, California.
How much has Bosch invested in the US chip plant?
Bosch invested a total of $2 billion in the Roseville chip plant, including $225 million from the US Commerce Department.
Why are silicon carbide chips important in the automotive sector?
Silicon carbide chips efficiently manage high-voltage electricity in EVs, improving driving range and charging performance by reducing heat and energy losses.
What is the purpose of the CHIPS and Science Act funding?
The CHIPS and Science Act aims to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains in the US.
What industries will benefit from Bosch’s US chip production?
Bosch’s silicon carbide chips benefit the automotive, data center, and defense sectors, supporting applications from EVs to AI-era energy storage.

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